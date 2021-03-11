Editor's note: This story was last updated on Thursday, March 11
The Pima County Health Department announced Thursday that it is expanding COVID-19 vaccine registration to the following groups beginning at 9 a.m. on Friday, March 12:
• People who are 55 and older
• High-risk frontline essential workers if they work in-person, onsite and in close proximity to the public in the following industries:
- Food and agriculture
- Manufacturing
- Grocery/convenience stores/carnicerias
- Restaurants/bars
- U.S. Postal Service
- Public transit (buses, light rail, Uber, Lyft, taxis)
- State and local government workers
Registration for those groups will open at 9 a.m. on Friday, March 12 and the county expects first-dose appointments will be scheduled for April at the county-run vaccination sites.
The county says it is also working directly with utility companies to vaccinate staff identified as “critical” for utilities such as water, gas, and electric.
So far more than 130,000 people in Pima County have been fully vaccinated and more than 323,800 doses have been administered in total.
Appointment availability is entirely dependent on the vaccine supply allotted to Pima County from the state which has varied in recent weeks.
For the most up-to-date vaccine registration and information refer to the county's website: pima.gov/covid19vaccine. The site can be viewed in Spanish here.
On Thursday, March 4 the Banner-North vaccination site was merged with the Banner-South Kino Stadium location due to limited vaccine supply. Those who received their first dose at Banner-North were rescheduled to receive their second shot at the Kino site, according to the Pima County Health Department. The Banner-South site will prioritize second doses and postpone appointments for first doses until April.
Here's what to know about the vaccination process so far.
Who is currently eligible for a vaccine?
As of March 12, Pima County residents currently eligible for a vaccine include:
- Individuals ages 55 and older
- Protective service employees: law enforcement, corrections, firefighters, other emergency response staff, 911 call center staff and trainees in high-risk settings
- K-12 and higher education teachers and staff, student teachers, childcare providers
How do I register?
If you are eligible for a vaccine you can register online or get help with the process by phone. The process for registering for a vaccine varies depending on the location.
For sites run by Pima County at Tucson Medical Center, Banner-South Kino Stadium and the Tucson Convention Center you can register online at www.pima.gov/covid19vaccineregistration.
Anybody who does not have the technology to register online, or needs help with the registration portal can call the county's hotline at 520-222-0119 which will provide assistance for non-Banner sites. The hotline is open Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and help is available in English and Spanish. The call center can answer general questions about the county's vaccination plan and help with any problems related to the county's registration portal and TMC's MyChart program.
For help registering by phone at a Banner location, call 833-509-0908. That line is staffed from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday. It is closed on Sunday and bilingual operators are available.
For an appointment at the University of Arizona vaccination site run by the Arizona Department of Health Services, register online at podvaccine.azdhs.gov. Registration information is available in English and Spanish. For help registering at this site by phone, call 1-844-542-8201. Assistance by phone is available in English and Spanish.
The Mexican Consulate in Tucson is also providing vaccine registration assistance in Spanish at 520-202-2362. The hotline is staffed Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Some Tucson-area Fry's, Safeway, Walgreens and CVS pharmacies are offering vaccines to those 55 and up through the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program for COVID-19 Vaccination, which the county has no control over administering or its vaccine allotments. Supplies are very limited at the pharmacies offering these vaccines. Learn more about those locations and how to register for those here.
If you are willing to make the drive and have transportation, the state-operated 24/7 mass vaccination sites in Phoenix at State Farm Stadium and Phoenix Municipal Stadium are providing vaccines to those 55 and over. Check The Arizona Department of Health Service's COVID-19 website for more information and to register.
Community health centers and clinics are also providing vaccines with a focus on providing access to low-income, rural and semi-rural communities.
El Rio Health is vaccinating current El Rio patients who are 65 and above, work in education or protective services. Go here for more information.
Marana Health Clinics is vaccinating patients and non-patients who are 70 and above. Go here to find more information.
United Community Health Centers are offering vaccines for those who are 65 and above. Go here for more information.
Desert-Senita in Ajo is vaccinating people 70 and up, educators and law enforcement
Veterans over age 75 can be vaccinated at the Southern Arizona VA Health Care System. Eligible veterans are being contacted by VA staff to schedule an appointment.
What should I know about registering at a county-run site?
When registering at Banner-South, you will answer the screening questions on Banner's website and then be able to make an appointment, when they become available.
When registering for a vaccine at Tucson Medical Center or the Tucson Convention Center, you will answer the screening questions on the county's website and then you will receive a follow up email from TMC MyChart to complete your registration and schedule your appointment. Because of the high volume of registrations, it could take a few days before you receive the MyChart email.
What you'll need
Everyone will need an email account, that's where a link to make an vaccination appointment will be sent after registration. For those in the 65 and older category registering by phone through Pima County's hotline, staff can help you set up an email account.
You will also need to present a photo ID at your vaccination appointment. This does not have to be an ID issued by the state of Arizona, it just has to have your name, date of birth and a photo.
Those in protective services/law enforcement, childcare, K-12 education and higher education will also need to bring a proof of employment like an employee ID, pay or pay stub to their appointment.