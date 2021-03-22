Editor's note: This story was last updated on Monday, March 22.
Beginning at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, March 24, all Arizona residents who are 16 and older will be eligible to register for a COVID-19 vaccine at state-run sites including the one in Tucson at the University of Arizona.
The Arizona Department of Health Services and Governor Doug Ducey made the announcement Monday morning and people can register for appointments open as as early as this week.
“Our goal has been and remains to get vaccine into the community as quickly, widely and equitably as possible,” said Governor Ducey in a news release. “Given a thorough review of vaccination data, anticipated vaccine supply, and current demand among prioritized groups, now is the time to take this critical next step.”
So far, the Pima County Health Department has not announced any changes to vaccine eligibility at its sites at Tucson Medical Center, Banner-Kino or the Tucson Convention Center which are currently vaccinating people age 55 and older, and those in frontline essential jobs.
For the most up-to-date vaccine registration information refer to the county's website: pima.gov/covid19vaccine. The site can be viewed in Spanish here.
Information about all vaccination sites across Pima County and the state including pharmacies, state-run sites, healthcare providers, and Federally Qualified Health Centers can be found at azhealth.gov/findvaccine.
Here's what to know about the vaccination process so far.
Who is currently eligible for a vaccine?
Starting at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, March 24 anyone 16 and older is eligible to register or a vaccine at the state-run site at the University of Arizona.
Currently, at the other vaccine sites in Pima County, residents currently eligible for a vaccine include:
- People who are 55 and older
- Protective service employees: law enforcement, corrections, firefighters, other emergency response staff, 911 call center staff and trainees in high-risk settings
- K-12 and higher education teachers and staff, student teachers, childcare providers
High-risk frontline essential workers if they work in-person, onsite and in close proximity to the public in the following industries:
- Food and agriculture
- Manufacturing
- Grocery/convenience stores/carnicerias
- Restaurants/bars
- U.S. Postal Service
- Public transit (buses, light rail, Uber, Lyft, taxis)
- State and local government workers
The county says it is also working directly with utility companies to vaccinate staff identified as “critical” for utilities such as water, gas, and electric.
Find more information about Pima County's vaccine phases and eligibility here.
How do I register?
If you are eligible for a vaccine you can register online or get help with the process by phone. The process for registering for a vaccine varies depending on the location. Appointment availability is entirely dependent on vaccine supply and may not be readily available.
Information about all vaccination sites across the state including pharmacies, state-run sites, healthcare providers, and Federally Qualified Health Centers can be found at azhealth.gov/findvaccine.
For sites run by Pima County at Tucson Medical Center, Banner-South Kino Stadium and the Tucson Convention Center:
• Register online at www.pima.gov/covid19vaccineregistration
• If you are not able to register online, or need help with the registration portal call the county's hotline at 520-222-0119 which will provide assistance for the TMC and TCC sites. The hotline is open Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and help is available in English and Spanish. The call center can answer general questions about the county's vaccination plan and help with any problems related to the county's registration portal and TMC's MyChart program.
• For help registering by phone at Banner-South Kino Stadium, call 833-509-0908. That line is staffed from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday. It is closed on Sunday and bilingual operators are available.
When registering at Banner-South, you will answer the screening questions on Banner's website and then be able to make an appointment, when they become available.
When registering for a vaccine at Tucson Medical Center or the Tucson Convention Center, you will answer the screening questions on the county's website and then you will receive a follow up email from TMC MyChart to complete your registration and schedule your appointment. Because of the high volume of registrations, it could take a few days before you receive the MyChart email.
For an appointment at the University of Arizona vaccination site run by the Arizona Department of Health Services:
Starting at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, March 24 anyone 16 and older is eligible to register or a vaccine at the state-run site at the University of Arizona.
ADHS says appointments will be made available every Friday for the following week at the UA location. Every Wednesday, ADHS will announce the number of appointments available for the following week on Twitter and Facebook.
• Register online at podvaccine.azdhs.gov. Registration information is available in English and Spanish.
• For help registering at this site by phone, call 1-844-542-8201. Assistance is available in English and Spanish and the hotline is staffed 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., seven days a week.
Throughout the week, ADHS will make some additional appointments available due to cancellations and no-shows at state sites, use the above link and phone number to check for those appointments.
To request at-home vaccination:
People living with disabilities and/or high-risk medical conditions who are receiving long-term care at home, and who are unable to leave their home an at-home vaccination appointment can be requested through Pima County's main registration portal.
For pharmacy appointments:
Around 50 Tucson-area Fry's, Safeway, Walgreens, Albertsons and CVS pharmacies are offering vaccines through the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program for COVID-19 Vaccination. Appointments are added as vaccine supplies become available.
Find a map of all the locations and registration information at azhealth.gov/findvaccine.
For appointments at community health centers and clinics:
Community health centers and clinics are also providing vaccines with a focus on providing access to low-income, rural and semi-rural communities.
• El Rio Health is vaccinating current El Rio patients who are 55 and above or work as frontline essential workers. Go here for more information.
• Marana Health Clinics is vaccinating patients and non-patients who live in Oro Valley, Marana, Dove Mountain, Catalina, Avra Valley, Picture Rocks or Summerhaven who are 65 and older or anyone currently eligible under Pima County's guidelines. Go here to find more information.
• United Community Health Centers are offering vaccines for those who are 55 and above or frontline essential workers. Go here for more information.
• Desert-Senita is providing vaccines for people who live in the Ajo, Why and Lukeville.
• The Southern Arizona VA Health Care System is providing vaccines to veterans. Eligible veterans are being contacted by VA staff to schedule an appointment.
For appointments at state-run sites in the Phoenix area:
If you are willing to make the drive and have transportation, the state-operated 24/7 mass vaccination sites in the Phoenix area at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Phoenix Municipal Stadium near Tempe and the Chandler-Gilbert Community College, are providing vaccines to those 55 and over and frontline essential workers.
Visit podvaccine.azdhs.gov or call 1-844-542-8201 for more information and to register.
For additional assistance in Spanish:
The Mexican Consulate in Tucson is providing vaccine registration assistance in Spanish at 520-202-2362. The hotline is staffed Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
What you'll need
In most cases, you'll need an email account to register for a vaccine. For those receiving help registering by phone through Pima County's hotline, staff can help you set up an email account.
You will also need to present a photo ID at your vaccination appointment. This does not have to be an ID issued by the state of Arizona, it just has to have your name, date of birth and a photo.
Those in protective services/law enforcement, childcare, K-12 education and higher education will also need to bring a proof of employment like an employee ID, pay or pay stub to their appointment.
Other updates
On Thursday, March 4 the Banner-North vaccination site was merged with the Banner-South Kino Stadium location due to limited vaccine supply. Those who received their first dose at Banner-North were rescheduled to receive their second shot at the Kino site, according to the Pima County Health Department. The Banner-South site will prioritize second doses and postpone appointments for first doses until April.