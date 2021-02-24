If you have some extra hours and want to help with COVID-19 vaccination efforts in Tucson, you have a few different options — and yes, volunteers are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine after volunteering for 36 hours.
Volunteers help with a variety of roles at the vaccine points of distribution, or PODs, ranging from greeting people when they arrive for their vaccinations to actually administering shots.
For the latter you'll need to be a medical professional, but there are plenty of other opportunities for those without any medical background whatsoever.
The state-run site at the University of Arizona and the four other sites in Tucson, run by Pima County, have different volunteer registration systems.
Don't be discouraged if you don't see any opportunities come your way for a while after you register, there are a lot of people eager to help with the effort, but with a few months ahead of us before everyone is vaccinated, the need for volunteers will be ongoing.
Here's how to register to volunteer at the vaccine sites in Tucson.
To volunteer at the University of Arizona site run by the Arizona Department of Health Services
The University of Arizona is recruiting medical and non-medical volunteers to help with its drive-thru and sit-down vaccination clinics on campus. The UA says it has an increased need for volunteers with pharmacy backgrounds to help with vaccine prep, administration and handling, according a recent Facebook post. To volunteer in this capacity email Renee Hernandez at reneed@arizona.edu for more information.
Volunteers who do not have a medical background are needed to fill roles as greeters, screeners, runners, volunteer coordinators and to observe people for reactions after they receive their shot.
Non-medical volunteers will be trained for their assignment when they arrive for their shift. Some jobs require standing and walking and others can be done while sitting, and the UA says it can make accommodations for these considerations. Shifts are six hours long and the site's current operating hours are Monday-Sunday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
To sign up, fill out the UA's volunteer registration form online and you will receive follow up communication with instructions for signing up for a shift.
Because of the enthusiasm for volunteering, it may take a few weeks before a shift is available but help will be needed for several weeks and months. As part of the volunteer registration process, you will also be asked to sign up as a UA Designated Campus Colleague and complete a brief HIPPA Training Certification.
Volunteers are asked to park in the Cherry Avenue garage and will be given a voucher at the end of their shift to cover the parking cost.
Find more information about volunteering at the University of Arizona POD here.
To volunteer at the vaccination sites run by Pima County
Vaccination sites run by Pima County are located at Banner-North, Banner-Kino, Tucson Medical Center and the Tucson Convention Center.
Medical personnel including doctors, nurses, dentists, nurse practitioners, chiropractors, veterinarians, physician assistants and behavioral health professionals are asked to register to volunteer online through the Medical Reserve Corps of Southern Arizona. A coordinator from MRCSA will contact you with more information after your application is submitted.
Non-medical volunteers should apply online through the Arizona Emergency System for Advance Registration of Volunteer Health Professionals (AZ-ESAR-VHP). Register using the blue "Register Now" button, select "Add Organizations" and make sure you select Pima County. It is super important to add Pima County as one of the organizations you want to volunteer with, if you don't you won't receive notification about opportunities at the county's vaccination PODs.
Non-medical volunteers help as greeters, supply runners, with traffic control and with post-vaccine observation. Shifts can vary from five or six hours to a full day depending on the needs of the site, says Cecilia Nguyen a volunteer coordinator for the health department
When you register, you'll be asked to fill out a form with information about yourself and you will be notified by email about volunteer opportunities when they are available.
Nguyen says the response from the community has been "incredible" and about 4,000 volunteers have registerd so far.
If you do register and don't see an opportunity to sign up for a shift emailed to you immediately, don't be discouraged. The needs vary at each site and can change depending on vaccine availability.
"If they don't hear from us... it doesn't mean they're not needed, it just means we haven't had to send out new opportunities," Nguyen says.
Dr. Theresa Cullen, Pima County's public health director says volunteer spots usually fill very quickly after a request goes out.
"There's lots of people that want to volunteer, it's actually really rewarding for us, " she said in a recent press conference. "Usually when we go out with a request for volunteers it gets filled within 45 minutes, so the bad news is... I think there's real equity issues around volunteering if you're not sticking to your computer when we send it out you might not have that opportunity."
Find more information about volunteering at the Pima County's vaccination PODs here.