Get egg-cited! After keeping a pretty low profile last year, the Easter Bunny is back in action and has been busy hiding signs and eggs for families to find on socially-distanced hunts at Tucson-area parks while also getting ready for appearances at drive-thru and outdoor events.
While Easter is more than a week away some of the festivities are happening this week, so you better hop to it!
Tucson Parks and Recreation EGGstravaganza
With a little help from friends at Tucson Parks and Recreation, the Easter Bunny has hidden giant eggs in parks all throughout the city, for the most epic egg hunt.
Around 600 colorful egg signs are set up in more than 40 city parks through Thursday, March 25 as part of the city's EGGstravaganza Egg Hunt.
Find as many as you can, scan the QR code on the back of the signs and enter your contact info to enter a raffle to win Easter baskets.
Use this map to see which parks are part of the egg hunt. When you do find the signs, please don't remove them so others can enjoy the hunt.
Tucson Parks and Recreation is also hosting an EGGstravaganza Drive-Thru event on Saturday, March 27 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the parking lot of the Donna Liggins Recreation Center at Mansfield Park, 2160 N. Sixth Ave.
Kids can see the Easter Bunny and other fun characters, and will receive a goodie bag. Everyone is asked to remain in their vehicle for the event.
Pima County Parks and Natural Resources Spring Virtual Egg Hunt
Easter-themed posters with an egg, bunny or chick and a hidden word will be hidden in eight different Pima County Parks as part of the Spring Virtual Egg Hunt starting Wednesday, March 24.
Five posters are hidden in each each park. When you find one, scan the QR code and leave a Facebook comment on the picture you found with the secret word and park location. Each poster you find earns one entry for a raffle prize.
If you don't have Facebook you can still participate by emailing the word you found to Allana.erickson@pima.gov.
When: Wednesday-Sunday, March 24-28
Where: Picture Rocks Community Park, Brandi Fenton Park, McDonald Park, Catalina Neighborhood Park, Thomas Jay Regional Park, Manzanita Park, Robles Ranch Community Center Grounds and Bud Walker Park.
Oro Valley Parks and Recreation Eggstravaganza
Kids can see the Easter Bunny, receive goodies and Easter eggs filled with candy at the drive-thru Eggstravaganza event hosted by Oro Valley Parks and Recreation.
When: Saturday, April 3 with timed slots from 10 a.m. to noon.
Where: Naranja Park, 810 W. Naranja Drive.
The event is free, but advance registration is required at PlayOV.com, select "special events" and choose a time slot. Be sure to print or save a photo of your ticket to present at the event. Only one registration is required per vehicle.
Sahuarita Parks and Recreation Bunny Bonanza
Families can take socially-distanced photos with the Easter Bunny and participate in crafts and activities at Sahuarita's Bunny Bonanza.
When: Saturday, April 3. There are three 30-minute time slots starting at 9 a.m.
Where: Anamax Park, 17501 S. Camino de las Quintas.
Advance registration is required and is $5 per household. Register on the Sahuarita Parks and Recreation website.