It's just about pool season, which means it's time to make sure the kids know how to be safe around water.
If they need lessons, Pima County and the City of Tucson Parks and Recreation departments have affordable options.
Pima County to offer free swim lessons
TMC HealthCare and Pima County have formed a partnership to offer free swim instruction as part of an effort to teach 800 local kids proper swimming technique and how to be safe around water.
The focus of this partnership is prevention.
Since drowning is preventable, offering free swimming lessons to the community is important to reduce the risk of a future drowning, says Grant Bourguet, recreation program manager at Pima County Natural Resources, Parks and Recreation.
Lessons will be offered to children ages 3½ to 18 at these three locations:
Kino Pool, 2805 E. Ajo Way; Los Ninos Pool, 5432 S. Bryant Ave. and Flowing Wells Pool, 4545 N. La Cholla Blvd.
Registration begins Tuesday, May 14 at 6 a.m. Classes run from June 3-13.
Go here to register. You can also register here for paid lessons which cost $20.
City of Tucson offering $2 swim lessons
The City of Tucson Parks and Recreation department, in partnership with the American Red Cross Centennial Program, is offering $2 swim lessons for 1,400 children ages six months to 17 years who qualify for the discount program.
Registration opens May 9 to families who have already qualified for the city's discount program. Go here to register.
Families who have not gone through the qualification process must register in person at any recreation center prior to registering.
Go here to see how to qualify for the discount program. For those who don't qualify, lessons will cost $15.
Each two-week session includes eight lessons and are taught in June and July.