You guys. Thanksgiving is this Thursday.
And with the arrival of the holidays, we get to invite you to our next live storytelling night. We love these evenings.
Come spend the evening with us and hear stories about the holidays from members of the community.
Bonus: This means you get to take a break from the chaos of shopping and cooking and family time and shopping and cooking...
Five community members will take the stage on December 16 at Brother John's Barbecue to share their true, first-person stories about funny mishaps and heartwarming memories during the holiday season.
Get your tickets now at tucson.com/storytellers! (Most of these events sell out!)
If you go
When: Monday, December 16, 6:30 p.m. check-in, stories from 7-8:30 p.m.
Where: Brother John's Beer, Bourbon & BBQ, 1801 N. Stone Ave. Food and drink will be available for purchase. Reservations are recommended.
Tickets: $10 general audience, $8 student. Get tickets here.
More: Tucson.com/storytellers
Tellers: Liz Bowman, Adrienne Crawford, Julie Lalwani, Rabbi Yehuda Ceitlin, and Cat Belue.