If you haven't noticed we absolutely adore Penzi and Nandi, the youngest members of Reid Park Zoo's African elephant herd.
So, we cannot contain our elephant-sized excitement about our next #ThisIsTucson member meetup— a virtual "playdate" with Tucson's most adorable residents.
We'll spend Penzi's five month birthday on Zoom learning about some of her milestones. We'll also find out how Nandi is adjusting to life as a big sister and about elephant conversation from elephant care supervisor Cassie Dodds and outreach supervisor Jed Dodds who will be live from the zoo's Expedition Tanzania exhibit.
This virtual event is free for our #ThisIsTucson members. If you're not a member and still want to join the event, you can become a member here.
Becoming a member supports the work of our five-woman team so that we can continue bringing you stories that connect you to the community and are helpful to your daily life. Researching, communicating and connecting our community are some of our core values, something that has become harder to do as people are asked to stay home and our staffers face furloughs. Our members help keep us strong!
What: #ThisIsTucson member meetup with Reid Park Zoo
When: Sunday, Sept. 6 at 9 a.m.
How to register: If you're already a #ThisIsTucson member, check your email for the Zoom sign-up link. If you're not already a member you can join here and we'll be sure you get the invite, too.
Cost: Free for members