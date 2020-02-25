Summer is coming up fast and we know there is no harder task than trying to schedule your children's summer camps.
It takes time to sort out deadlines, age restrictions, dropoffs, pickups and budgets. SO SPENSIVE!
So we did our research and built a camp finder tool that could help you sort that all out quickly.
Find it at summercamps.tucson.com
Browse all the up-to-date camps on the front page or filter them down by topic, ages, cost and location. If you have a specific camp in mind, you can search for it.
Click on camps you are interested in for a ton of information: pricing, session dates, details about the camp, whether lunch is provided, websites, phone numbers, registration deadlines and more.
If you run a local camp and don't see it in the camp finder, click here to add it. To list is completely free, and we also offer premium listings.
Happy camping!