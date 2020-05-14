If your summer camp is moving online or shifting dates, there's still time to list or update it in the 2020 #ThisIsTucson searchable camp guide for parents.
You can enter your event at summercamps.tucson.com/submit
If you’re submitting an online camp just follow instructions in the form to add it to the guide as an online camp.
If you have already submitted a camp to the guide and need to update it, email thisistucson@tucson.com, or call 520-488-8147, and we can help update the listing for you.
We are trying to keep the guide as up-to-date as possible, so if you have to cancel a camp let us know and we will remove it.