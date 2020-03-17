Feeling a little blue or anxious from the news? Relax with a stress-free list of local businesses offering at-home workouts, meditation and stress management exercises.
If you are hosting a local fitness or meditation class in a virtual format, send us a note here so we can add it to the list. We'll be updating this live with more current info so check back.
Floor Polish Dance and Fitness
Floor Polish is offering online and live stream classes. Take a dance and fitness class in the comfort of your own home. Classes include cardio dance, belly dance, burlesque fitness, yoga and strengthening skills. Classes have already started.
Movement Culture
Movement Culture will be offering free online classes live on Instagram starting Wednesday, March 18, 4 p.m.. Classes will include Capoeria, hula, folk dance, salsa and yoga and select classes available for kids.
Sumits Yoga
Join Sumits Yoga live streaming on Instagram at 9:30 a.m. Monday through Friday.
Open Lotus Meditation
Open Lotus is offering free 30-minute sessions. Learn easy, practical meditation and mindfulness tools that can help you de-stress, focus, love and find balance.
Barefoot Studio
Barefoot streaming offers over 40 yoga classes per week to members. Classes are streamed live and available on the page if you'd like to practice later.
Membership costs $98 for three months of unlimited classes.
YogaOasis
Bend, stretch and reach for your mat with online classes with longtime Tucson yoga studio, YogaOasis. They also offer e-books and pose guides for easy at-home use. Or buy an audio YogaHour from Apple Music here.