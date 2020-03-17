Ron Medvescek / Arizona Daily Star

Craft, paint and be happy with take-home kits from local businesses. Choose from online fun or from crafts on-the-go! 

Mildred and Dildred owner Autumn Ruhe, left, helps a customer in her La Encantada store. The second location will be twice as large.

Mildred and Dildred

Enjoy brain teasers, DIY crafts, isolation kits, boardgames and curbside pickup with free delivery (over $30) in Tucson.
Storytime will be posted live on Facebook and Instagram at 9 a.m. daily.
 
 
Creative Juice 

The studio is offering live streaming — Bob Ross style. You can stop by the studio for a $12 kit prior to class or follow along if your supplies are stocked. 

Where: 6530 E. Tanque Verde Rd.

Beadholiday

Pick-up jewelry making kits made from stone, crystal and glass at Beadholiday. Kits are available for pick up during regular business hours and mail options are available too. 

When: Monday-Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: 355 E. Fort Lowell Rd.

Color Me Mine

Pick up a statue, piggy bank or a mug from Color Me Mine and have a painting party at home. Kits are available for in-store pick up, curbside pick-up or delivery. $10 delivery charge within 10 miles of the studio or to the Vail area.

When: Monday-Saturday, noon-7 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: Tucson and Park Place malls

