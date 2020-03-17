Craft, paint and be happy with take-home kits from local businesses. Choose from online fun or from crafts on-the-go!
Mildred and Dildred
Creative Juice
The studio is offering live streaming — Bob Ross style. You can stop by the studio for a $12 kit prior to class or follow along if your supplies are stocked.
Where: 6530 E. Tanque Verde Rd.
Beadholiday
Pick-up jewelry making kits made from stone, crystal and glass at Beadholiday. Kits are available for pick up during regular business hours and mail options are available too.
When: Monday-Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Where: 355 E. Fort Lowell Rd.
Color Me Mine
Pick up a statue, piggy bank or a mug from Color Me Mine and have a painting party at home. Kits are available for in-store pick up, curbside pick-up or delivery. $10 delivery charge within 10 miles of the studio or to the Vail area.
When: Monday-Saturday, noon-7 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Where: Tucson and Park Place malls