There's nothing more adorable than little kids playing music and dancing their hearts out.
It's also super good for them.
Learning music helps in the overall development of a child from language and physical coordination to early literacy and language development.
If you're looking for places to take your baby, toddler or preschooler, we've listed a few options below:
Coyote Music Together has been offering Music Together classes for babies, toddlers and preschoolers in Tucson since 2009 and is expanding to serve kids through second grade.
The new program is called Rhythm Kids and is for children ages 4-8. Kids play dynamic musical games, work in ensembles, explore solo singing and drumming and experiment with conducting and improvisation using Music Together songs and new material inspired by drumming traditions from around the world.
The fall session starts Sept. 10 and runs for 10 weeks at three locations: St. Mark's Presbyterian Church, 3809 E. Third Street, Movement Culture, 435 E. Ninth Street and Desert Skies United Methodist Church, 3255 N. Houghton Road.
Tuition starts at $125. You can sign your child up for a free class during the week of Aug. 27. Do that here.
Musical Steps offers Kindermusik classes for babies, toddlers, preschoolers and children ages 5-7.
You'll enjoy time with your little one as you rock, sway and twirl to music. Your preschool age child will learn musical concepts like rhythm, melody and beat. 5-7-year-old children will learn to read music and play instruments.
The fall session starts Sept. 7 and runs 14 weeks.
Sign up for a free preview class here. Tuition starts at $125.
Musical Steps is located at 8625 E. Tanque Verde Road.
Sing With Nancy teaches Kindermusik classes for toddlers, babies, big kids and families. Each class is led through music and movement activities.
Classes include resources for families to use together outside of class, including the music, story and activities.
Classes are $60 per month and includes a 50-minute class, a cd and book and Kindermusik Online materials each month.
Sing With Nancy is located at 8587 N. Silverbell Road.
Go here for info.
Toddler Rock allows children ages 18 months to 3½ years to explore music with their parents while they sing, dance, move and play.
The fall session starts Oct. 15 and runs for eight weeks. The cost is $60 per child.
Toddler Rock is taught at The Jim Howell Music Studio, 2725 E. La Cienega Drive.
There's also a class for kiddos ages 4-8 called Drumdamentals, a weekly 50-minute class that takes place after school.
Go here for more info.
Tucson Music Lessons is a music school for toddlers, children and adults with (and without) special needs.
Its Early Start program provides hands-on learning, exposure to music, real instruments and pre-k skills development for children ages 2-5. Sessions are 30-minutes long once a week and costs $140 per month.
Free Toddler Jams group class membership is included.
Go here for info.
Tucson Music Lessons is located at 3321 W. Calle Fresa.