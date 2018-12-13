Beauty is all around us this time of year. 

From bright, festive lights to amazing displays and lovely processionals you'll want to make these Tucson events one of your family's holiday traditions. 

Las Posadas

+6 

Right: Anthony Moreno, 11, the “knocker boy,” leads the way for the Las Posadas procession, which represents the story of Mary and Joseph as they traveled to Bethlehem in search of a place for Mary to give birth to Jesus.

This beautiful festival put on by Carrillo Elementary students commemorates the journey Mary and Joseph made from Nazareth to Bethlehem in search of a place for Mary to give birth to Jesus. 

Dressed as angels, students carry the nacimiento through the streets of the Barrio Viejo neighborhood while singing songs they've rehearsed for weeks.

Each child plays a role — dressed up as shepherds, peasants and angels. They carry candles, bells, a Christmas star, a poinsettia, shepherd's crooks and the nacimiento, or nativity. 

There's also a pinata, food and hot chocolate. 

Carrillo has been producing Las Posadas for 81 years.

When: Friday, Dec. 14, 5-8 p.m. 

Where: Carrillo K-5 Magnet School, 440 S. Main Ave.

Cost: Free, but bring money for food and hot chocolate

Zoo Lights

+6 

The first few customers get stroll by getting a look at the decorations on the opening night of Reid Park Zoo Lights, Thursday, December 7, 2017, Tucson, Ariz. Zoo Lights runs through December 23, 6-8 p.m. Through December 19th there's $1 off admission if donating dog, cat, puppy and canned pate style kitten and dry foods, dog biscuits without dyes, plastic cat toys and Kong dog toys for the Humane Society of Southern Arizona; toys aged newborn to 13 years old, art supplies, games and books for Tucson's A List; peanut butter, cereal, granola bars, rice pasta, beans and canned tomato products, soups, vegetables and fruits for the Community Food Bank.

Thousands of twinkle lights and displays turn the zoo into a magical wonderland. There's music, hot chocolate, Santa, snow, food and more. 

When: 6-8 p.m. through Dec. 30

Cost: $10 adults; $6 for children ages 2-14

Info: Go here

Winterhaven Festival of Lights

+6 

Visitors admire the lights near Candy Cane Lane during opening night.

Each year people living in the Winterhaven neighborhood deck their houses out with amazing lights and elaborate holiday displays for all to enjoy. 

Make sure to wear comfy shoes and be prepared to walk. You'll end up parking in a nearby neighborhood and walking in. No driving allowed, except for Dec. 26.

When: 6-10 p.m. through Dec. 26

Where: Winterhaven neighborhood, located near Fort Lowell and Country Club Road

Cost: Free, but bring a canned food donation and money for food trucks

Info: Go here

24th Annual Parade of Lights and Festival

+6 

With lights in and on their costumes, Breisy Martinez swirls with the other dancers from Ballet Folklorico de Santa Maria as they warm up just before the start of the 20th Annual Downtown Parade of Lights.

Go sledding downtown on 35 tons of fresh snow in Jacome Plaza. There will also be a family fair, live music and entertainment and local food vendors.

The parade has been a Tucson tradition for 24 years and brings the community together to watch colorful floats, Baile Folkloriko dancers adorned with bright lights, marching mariachis and even puppies. 

When: Dec. 15, festival starts at 3 p.m. and the parade starts at 6:30 p.m.

Where: The festival is at Jacome Plaza, 101 N. Stone Ave. and the parade starts at the intersection of Church Avenue and Alameda Street.  Find the route here.

Cost: Free, but bring money for food

Info: Go here

El Nacimiento

+6 

Maria Luisa Teña and the nativity scene she spent 30 years creating at Casa Cordova at the Tucson Museum of Art November 27, 2007. 

A magical, incredibly detailed 800-piece nativity scene is housed in the Tucson Museum of Art's historic La Casa Cordova. 

You'll see scenes from the story of Mary, Joseph and baby Jesus as well as other Bible stories.

Maria Luisa Leon Teña created the exhibit that has been on display since 1978. 

When: Casa Cardova is open during museum hours which are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. the first Thursday of each month

Where: Tucson Museum of Art, 140 N. Main Ave.

Cost: $12 will get you admission into the entire museum. Kids under age 12 get in free

Info: Go here

Angela Pittenger | This Is Tucson

Tags