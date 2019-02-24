Show your super powers by defeating an obstacle course next month.
The Town of Marana is hosting the area's first ever fun run for the special needs community (and beyond) Saturday, March 9.
The Cape Chase Adaptive Fun Run is a superhero-themed noncompetitive obstacle course race specifically designed for people with special needs and everyone is welcome to sign up.
"We know there's nothing really like this offered in the community anywhere. It's kinda unique and specific," says Kevin Goodrich, recreation coordinator for Marana's parks and recreation department. "They are obstacles that somebody in a wheelchair could do no problem and somebody with sensory difficulties could accomplish."
Marana worked with Trumpet Behavioral Health, which is also sponsoring the event, to figure out which obstacles are the most inclusive and adaptable.
They decided on eight obstacles for the course. There's a beach ball pit, "bubble trouble" which is a stretch with bubble wrap on the ground to roll or run over, speed bumps and more.
Participants are encouraged to dress up as their favorite superhero.
The course is between a half mile and a mile long and it's meant to be more of a fun run than a race. The event includes a metal making craft so participants can make their own metal and the first 200 people to registered will get a free cape.
"We're really excited about it," Goodrich says. "It's something different. We're just trying to get this specific group out and active and kinda highlight them a little bit."
If you go
What: Cape Chase Adaptive Race
When: Saturday, March 9, 8-11:30 a.m.
Where: Ora Mae Harn Park, 13250 N. Lon Adams Road
Cost: $15 until March 7; $25 on race day
Info: The first 200 people registered get a free commemorative cape. People are encouraged to dress up. Go here to sign up.