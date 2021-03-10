It's a new season and we've got a new coloring page to celebrate!
Our talented illustrator, Chiara Bautista, designed this collection of super cute Tucson emoji depicting the many reasons we love it here. 🌞🌵❤️
We can totally vouch for the fact that it's just as fun to color as it is cute.
Become a #ThisIsTucson member through the month of March and you'll get the link to download this coloring page, plus 30% off all the merch in our online shop, which includes limited quantities of new tees and totes featuring this same design.
Our members support the work of this five-woman team so we can continue to share stories that keep our readers connected to the community and discover new reasons to love Tucson.
Your support helps keep #ThisIsTucson strong and not behind a paywall, and in addition to discounts in our online shop, you'll also get access to our super secret Facebook group, our immense appreciation and more perks throughout the year.