This story was underwritten by #ThisIsTucson for Southern Arizona Urgent Care, supporting local health and wellness with holistic care, physicals, women's health and more. Thank you for supporting the locally-owned businesses that support us!
By the time January ends, you're either super motivated by the progress you've made on your health resolutions or you're running out of ideas and resolve.
That's where we come in.
These ideas will help you stay on track with those health goals. And, we're not just talking getting in shape (although that's definitely on here). We're talking overall health — physical and mental.
Healthy body
Kids' Yoga will help the kids relax and gain strength and flexibility. This free class is happening at 3 p.m. Feb. 14 at Martha Cooper Library, 1377 N. Catalina Ave. Find more info here.
Momma Breathe Walk is a 2-mile aerobic walk with yoga and exercise breaks along the way. You'll get to meet other moms and their kiddos. This is great for a healthy mind and body. Meet at 9 a.m. Feb. 9 at Rio Vista Natural Resources Park, 3974 N. Tucson Blvd. Find more info here.
Take a hike. We recently started a new series on hiking around Tucson. The first story was about the Esperero Trail in Sabino Canyon. It'll definitely get your heart pumping and your legs working. Read it here.
Healthy mind
Meditation at Himmel Park Library, 1035 N. Treat Ave., is great for mind, body and spirit. This hourlong peer-led session is time for reflection and contemplation away from the noise of every day life. Go at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesdays. Find more info here.
The Loop, a system of paved multi-use paths connecting the Santa Cruz, Rillito and Pantano river parks, is a nice place to wander, which is definitely good for the mind and body. Soak up some Vitamin D and take a stroll or ride your bike. You can find a map here.
Leisure classes through Tucson Parks and Recreation are an inexpensive way to learn a new skill. Take up painting, music, photography, cooking or athletics. Go here for info.
Healthy life
U-Pick Tuesdays at Tucson Village Farm, 4210 N. Campbell Ave., allows you and your kids to pick your own fresh veggies to cook at home. All produce grown here is pesticide and herbicide free and grown by youth and community members. It's free to go. You just have to pay for what you want to bring home. Go here for more info.
Get support. Whether you're caring for aging parents with Alzheimer's or need other moms to connect with, there's a group for you.
The Oro Valley Public Library, 1305 W. Naranja Drive, hosts a free monthly afternoon Alzheimer's Caregiver Support Group. Find details here.
Milk and Honey, 3844 E. Pima Street, provides support for new families. Its free Bumblebee Breastfeeding Support Group meets at 10 a.m. on Fridays. Go here to learn more.
Fit First Saturdays happen every month at The Garden Kitchen, 2205 S. Fourth Ave. This free event is from 9 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. and includes a fitness activity, a cooking demonstration and a gardening class. The next event is Feb. 2. You'll go for a group walk, then learn about heart-healthy recipes and composting. There are also cooking classes you can take throughout the month. Go here for more info.
Rx Safety Fair is an event where you can safely dispose of leftover prescriptions you might have around the house. There will also be educational activities and games. The event takes place 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 13 at the University of Arizona Police Department, 1852 E. First Street. Go here for more info.
CPR Training can help you save a life. You can become certified in First Aid, CPR and AED for $75 at PimaCare At Home, 6303 E. Tanque Verde Road, in a 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. class. There are classes scheduled each month through June. Find info here.
Healing Foods and Natural Remedies is a free library event that will teach you about foods that can help reduce the risk of chronic illnesses such as cancer, diabetes, heart disease and more. It's at 4 p.m. Feb. 7 at the Southwest Library, 6855 S. Mark Road. Go here for more info.
Get a healthy start to 2019 at Southern Arizona Urgent Care’s newest location
Tucson’s most convenient and compassionate locally-owned urgent care has a new location in the Sam Hughes neighborhood at 446 N. Campbell Ave., at the corner of Campbell and Sixth Street. Every Southern Arizona Urgent Care has an in-house lab, in-house x-rays and in-house meds. No more waiting! Take your family for spring sports physicals, sniffles, fevers and falls at one of Southern Arizona Urgent Care's nine locations in Tucson and Oro Valley.