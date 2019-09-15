Preventing school violence.
Helping children learn to cope with hard times and strong emotions in a healthy way.
Offering a free curriculum that promotes social and emotional intelligence.
Healing communities through a shared vision.
Those are some of the objectives that Charlotte Lewis — the mother of a child who died in the Sandy Hook school shooting in December 2012 — will be sharing when she visits Tucson this week.
Her talk, which is free and open to the public, runs from 2 to 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 19 at the University of Arizona’s College of Public Health in room A-114. Anyone who can’t attend the talk is invited to listen in at this link.
Lewis started the “Jesse Lewis Choose Love Movement” after her 6-year-old son was murdered, along with 19 other children and six adults, in Newtown, Connecticut. Learn more about her child and her new non-profit here.
Over the last few years, the Choose Love Enrichment Program has been downloaded more than 30,000 times in nearly 80 countries and all 50 states.
Lewis is visiting Southern Arizona to support the work of a local non-profit called CHARM, which stands for Child Health & Resilience Mastery.
Through CHARM, Lewis’ curriculum has already been implemented in one school in Nogales and there are plans to spread it throughout the schools in Santa Cruz County and, eventually, the state.
Find more information about CHARM here.