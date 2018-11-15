If you've ever contemplated flowy pants, a new shop on Fourth Avenue can make it happen.
The bohemian Sky and Sand, 522 N. Fourth Ave., is like the big sister to Creations Boutique, another Fourth Avenue clothing store with the same owners.
"Sky and Sand is different from Creations," says retail director Lisa Warman. "It's geared more toward a 30-something demographic. Creations is more juniors and college-age. Sky and Sand has more of a contemporary style and home goods."
Think of it like Anthropologie to Urban Outfitters, she adds. Just a smidge more grown-up, although you'll probably notice some overlap. The store had its grand opening at the end of September.
We popped into Sky and Sand (in the former Creative Ventures space) on Monday. The shop has all things loose and lovely — bohemian but classy. Think tunics, sundresses and, of course, flowy pants with a wide leg (apparently, they're called palazzo pants 🤷).
You'll find plenty of beautiful floral patterns as well as some more simple pieces in solid colors. Warman says the store will also stock home goods such as furniture, rugs, textiles and candles.
Prices currently range between $25 and $75, and we noticed a few $100 outliers scattered throughout.
The boutique chain got its start on Fourth Avenue in 1971. It has grown to include Sky and Sand, plus Creations stores in Tucson, Tempe and San Diego and the fashion lines Angie and Nostalgia, which you'll find in stores.
Check out Sky and Sand's Instagram to learn more.