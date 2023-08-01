Even with cannabis legalized in Arizona, finding available public places to consume can leave one dazed and confused.

And finding a space that caters to cannabis-friendly social gatherings, like weddings, birthdays and holiday celebrations? Good luck.

That’s why Stoned Cafe & Event Center, coming Aug. 5 to 5805 E. 22nd St., promises to offer a space for Tucson cannabis enthusiasts to light (or drink) up surrounded by friends and family — and also by crystals and stones, as a play on the name and because proprietor Norma Garcia started out in the gem and mineral business.

“I came up with the idea to have like a café-slash-social club where people could come and be calm, in a safe setting with crystals and stones all around them and enjoy their cannabis,” Garcia said during an on-site interview.

The primary event space will include a bar with more than 500 gems inset into it, she said.

Garcia also runs the custom bong and resin crafting business Get Stoned, where she inlays gems and stones into bongs and pipes. She went all in on the idea of a venue space, investing all of her savings and a loan from a family member into it.

Stoned Cafe & Event Center will be a subscription service for members, like the only other local cannabis-friendly venue that offers any sort of public consumption space — Harambe Café, which is attached to Green Med Wellness Center Dispensary at 6464 E. Tanque Verde Road. Arte Bella on Fourth Avenue, which also served alcohol and had a full kitchen and concert venue event space, closed down last summer.

Stoned will allow members to consume cannabis on-site, and plans to provide a menu with local dispensaries offering delivery services. The memberships required for access will have a monthly fee of $50 or a daily rate of $10 for non-members.

Speed dating, comedy, bingo, DIY classes

Garcia looked for a space that would be capable of hosting large events while also being intimate enough to allow for small group gatherings and meet-ups. She said she found the perfect location, a space that housed the former Upper Level Event Center.

The approximately 3,500-square-foot venue had allowed cannabis-friendly events in the past, on occasion. With the building owner’s approval, Garcia secured the space along with her cousin, business partner and Stoned Cafe & Event Center co-owner Crisann Black, who had a nonprofit organization for adults with special needs.

“We really want to encourage families that have a strong tribe that like to consume regularly to try us out,” Black said. “It will be a 21 and up event center, 18 with your medical card, so little kids won’t be allowed in, but we want to make it so that families can actually have part of their lifestyle be included in their celebrations.”

The building is split into two main sections: The primary event space with the gem-inlaid bar, a stage and a catering room; and the smaller lounge area being set up for small-group gatherings and events.

The lounge area will be open for guests from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekdays, 11 p.m. on weekends, providing a space for individuals to socialize, work or unwind. Patrons can smoke on both sides, try out new products, and participate in various activities. Additionally, Black said the venue plans to play host to educational events and gatherings related to cannabis legislation, supporting the community and advocating for responsible cannabis consumption.

“We want to make this like a healthy combination of ‘Cheers’ and ‘Friends,’” Black said. “You know, where you can come in, everybody’s going to know your name, but you don’t have to have a drink. You can just sit down, smoke, relax.”

Stoned Cafe & Event Center is also set to offer up more than wedding or party experiences. It plans to offer a diverse range of activities, from 420 speed dating and stand-up comedy shows to drag queen bingo and DIY edibles classes.

Legality, safety emphasized

When it comes to marijuana consumption on site, both founders emphasized the importance of compliance with state regulations and ensuring a safe environment for all members. So in addition to the venue being adult-only, any cannabis will need to be brought in by patrons or vendors. Vendors will only be able to give samples away on-site, a common practice during vendor fairs and special events.

“We’re only using vendors that are licensed, that are in dispensaries, or tied to licensed cultivators and brands,” Garcia said, highlighting the commitment to legality and responsible consumption.

Hemp-derived Cannabidiol, or CBD, products are a little different, however. Although Black is unsure what brand of coffee the cafe will carry, she said it plans to infuse coffee and other simple drinks with syrups and offer pre-mixed CBD-infused drinks as well.

“We think there is a big demand for something like this, and for the everyday coffee or tea drinker who likes to wake up with a joint or a little cannabis, the monthly membership makes sense,” Black said. “Plus, even if you just want to chill for the day, your $10 gets you in in the morning and again if there is some event going on later in the evening.”

Grand opening event

Garcia and Black say they’ve heard word-of-mouth excitement for Stoned Cafe & Event Center’s opening day, which the pair are throwing a grand opening bash for on Aug. 5.

DJ Jamar, local vendors, and sponsored vendors will be on-site to showcase their products and services. The event will be fully indoors, with food vendors like the “Get Stoned” munchie truck and a variety of cannabis-related merchandise on display.

“We want everyone, who is of age, to be able to come out and enjoy themselves in a way they might not have been able to before this opened, in a place they really couldn’t before this,” Garcia said.

Black and Garcia emphasized the venture is not just about making a profit. “We want to foster a sense of community and encouraging individuals to pursue their passions while enjoying the benefits of cannabis,” Black said.

For those interested in renting out the space for private events, such as weddings or business meetings, Garcia said to reach out through the venue’s social media page on Instagram for now or to give them a call at 520-777-4944.

Tickets for the Aug. 5 grand opening can be purchased here. Pre-sale tickets will be $15 (plus an online processing charge fee), or get in for $20 at the door the night of the event.

“Everyone’s welcome here,” Garcia said.

“Young, old, new stoner, professional stoner, we want you to come and enjoy yourselves,” Black added.