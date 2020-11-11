If your kid's birthday wish involves a day of pampering and glam, a new party venue can help their fanciest party dreams come true.
Pam's Fizzy Factory, which opened last month, offers a variety of spa-themed party packages for kids age 6-13. Located inside a suite painted in floor-to-ceiling hot pink at Monterey Court, 505 W. Miracle Mile, the party space offers packages for up to 10 guests and you can choose from different themes including tea party, princess party or a fizzologist science party where guests can DIY their own beauty products. Party packages start at $299 for two hours and all include a mini mani, mini pedi and facial, of course. 💅
"I want it to be like an unforgettable experience (for kids)," owner Pam Fiske says of her new venture. "They come with their friends and have a super fun time and just make it a birthday party experience that they remember for years to come, that's the goal."
Fiske says she's wanted to open a kid's spa for about a decade, but she's spent the last few years focusing on her bath bomb and skin product business that's earned her quite a following among kids and parents alike.
"I always use top quality ingredients and I like to make different, fun bath bombs that kids enjoy using and parents don't have to worry about what they're sitting in," Fiske says.
Her brightly colored bath bombs come in fun shapes like unicorns, skulls and waffles and one of her best sellers is shaped like a frappucino topped with a dollop of pink and purple bubble frosting. They're safe for the skin and bonus– they won't stain your tub.
The fun isn't just for the kiddos, though. You can book mommy and me days at the party space and Fiske also plans to host monthly adult spa parties by partnering with a local esthetician to provide skincare services and allowing grown ups to make their own spa products. Her first event in October was "Hocus Pocus" themed where guests could watch the film, enjoy snacks inspired by the movie, make their own cauldron bath bomb and receive a dermaplane treatment and collagen mask.
Each month the services and theme for the grown-ups only event will change.
"(They) can have some fun with their friends and get a little break from the craziness of this world right now," she says.