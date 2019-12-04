While your gift-giving budget may not allow for a new car with a shiny red bow in the near future, that doesn't mean you can't help a friend whose wheels need some TLC.
OOROO Auto, a mobile, automotive shop based in Oro Valley, wants to help.
For the third year, you can nominate someone for free car repairs from OOROO Auto's Joyride program.
Between now and noon on Friday, Dec. 13, you can nominate a friend or family member who needs some serious car repairs — issues with their car make it hard to get to work, school, medical appointments, etc.
"We want people to think of people in their lives who could really be impacted by not having a working vehicle," says Lindsey Wiederstein, the community relations coordinator for OOROO. "In a city like Tucson, that's not hard to think of."
A group of community members will select the finalists, and the auto shop will pick one or two people to receive up to $1,000 in car repairs — excluding engine, transmission and other services not offered by OOROO. Go here for the complete list of services the shop offers.
The nominee must be 18 or older and cannot be a current OOROO employee, family member, vendor or customer.
For more information about how to nominate someone, go here.