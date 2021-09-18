The Pima Animal Care Center is seeking the community's help as it faces a shortage of kennel space for current and incoming shelter residents.
While PACC isn’t experiencing an extreme overflow of incoming animals like it did this summer, it is facing a lack of kennel space due to the animals’ spacing needs. Currently, the shelter is filled with lost and found pets due to the monsoon and pets from animal protection investigations.
With a wide variety of animals with different needs, it can be difficult for all of the animals to get along.
The shelter works with each animal to help them find a kennel friend that they get along with, but it’s a slow process that can contribute to the lack of space issue as some animals need space for themselves, according to PACC spokeswoman Nikki Reck.
“We still start the day with maybe three or four kennels available, sometimes none,” she said.
Each of the large dog kennels at PACC can be split in half, but it creates a small and uncomfortable space for the dogs, leading to a stressful environment.
“We're doing everything we can to not have to put them in a small, cramped kennel. It's just not good for their well being,” Reck said.
Typically, the shelter houses around 400 dogs and between 100 to 200 cats.
As of mid-September, PACC had 427 dogs and 145 cats in the shelter, with an additional 892 pets in foster care.
PACC hopes to bring down the number of dogs in the shelter to 300 through fostering and adopting.
Currently, PACC is offering $0 adoption fees with only a $20 dog licensing fee, which it will also be promoting at its Clear the Shelters party on Sunday, Sept. 19, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The shelter is looking for “unicorn homes” — homes that can take in large dogs and have no children or other pets. However, PACC still encourages anyone who can help foster or adopt to come in and find a furry companion to take home.
Other ways to help
What if you can’t foster or adopt right now?
No worries. There are plenty of other ways that you can contribute to PACC.
PACC is always seeking volunteers to work around the shelter, such as greeters or dog walkers. Or, you could make a monetary donation through PACC’s non-profit partner, Friends of PACC’s Keeping Families Together Fund. The fund helps purchase pet food, leashes, vaccinations and other items for pets in need. Friends of PACC also has an Amazon wish list where people can buy and donate items for local pets.
Lastly, you can share PACC’s social media posts to help spread the word throughout the community.
“We could not do what we do and save as many lives without the support of this community. Every time we've sounded the alarm, you know, like ‘help, we are out of space, we need your help,’ fosters step up, adopters step up,” Reck said. “And then we clear out space to make room for the incoming pets. This community believes in the life-saving work that we're doing.”
5 PACC cuties who need a home
As promised, here are a few furry friends who will brighten your day.
Admiral
Admiral is a neutered 6-year-old, 80-pound gentleman looking for his furever home. PACC believes he is a brown brindle and white Catahoula Leopard Hound and Chinese Sharpei mix. He’s a long-stay resident at PACC, but he is one of the volunteers’ favorite doggos to take out on the town. Admiral is housebroken and crate trained and he enjoys “spending time outside, playing and sleeping.” He also happens to be a big fan of belly rubs and chicken tenders.
PACC ID No.: A604513
Blaze
Blaze is a neutered male, black and brown Labrador Retriever mix. He is almost 2.5 years old and weighs 71 pounds. Like Admiral, Blaze is also a long-stay resident since he has been at PACC since June 28. Blaze has gone through a couple of false start adoptions and is a housebroken pup who can sleep in a crate. He’s sweet and friendly but should go to a home with no small caged animals because he is a curious young boy.
PACC ID No.: A739535
Hook
Hook is a male domesticated black medium-hair cat. He is neutered and around 9 years old. He currently weighs 11.5 pounds. Hook is a diabetic cat in foster care, but he is available for adoption. He is described as laid-back and does well with dogs and other cats. Hook has been at PACC since Dec. 31, 2019. He is a loveable cat who is ready to find his new home.
PACC ID No.: A694906
Archie & Winnie
Bonded duo Archie and Winnie came to PACC from an overcrowded pet home. They are both 2-year-old black and tan mixes. Archie is a 44-pound neutered male and Winnie is a 38.5-pound spayed female. They have opposite personalities, but their friendship has made them inseparable. Archie is described as a “lovebug,” while Winnie is a little more shy. The duo walks nicely on a leash and they are both kennel trained. These BFFs need a patient home that can help guide them as they adjust to their new lives.
Archie's PACC ID No.: A746280
Winnie's PACC ID No.: A746279
Pima Animal Care Center is located at 4000 N. Silverbell Road. It is open Monday through Friday, noon to 7 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information about PACC and its pets, visit tucne.ws/pacc or call (520) 724-5900.