Child care providers who operate in Pima County, outside the City of Tucson, can apply for funding starting Friday to help with costs related to reopening or operating safely during the pandemic.
"Child care is a necessity for many employers and employees. However, in Pima County, as is true across the nation, almost half of child care providers are still closed, and those that are open are caring for much lower numbers of children than prior to the pandemic," Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry wrote in a memo about the assistance program.
The county is awarding grants for up to $10,000 and will provide a total of $2 million in funding from its federal CARES Act money as part of the program.
The application opens on Friday, Aug. 14 and will close on Friday, Aug. 28.
Providers can use the funds to be reimbursed for operating expenses including rent, mortgage, utilities, payroll, cleaning supplies, classroom materials, personal protective equipment and renovations to their facility to meet pandemic safety guidelines.
To qualify, providers must be outside the City of Tucson, be a Certified DES Family Child Care Provider or an Arizona Department of Health Services licensed Child Care Center, have 30 employees or less, and have been legally established as of February 2020.
Providers must also provide invoices and proof of payment for expenses between May 1 and Aug. 14 that they are seeking reimbursement for.
More information about the grants and the application link can be found on Pima County's website.