Editor's note: This story was last updated on Friday, April 2.
The Pima County Health Department announced today that anyone 16 and older will be eligible to register for a COVID-19 vaccine at the county-run sites starting at 8 a.m. on Monday, April 5.
Previously only people 55 and older, or who fell into certain work and risk categories were eligible for a vaccine at the county-run sites at Tucson Medical Center, Banner-South Kino Stadium and the Tucson Convention Center.
"We have made great progress in vaccinating those groups and are continuing our efforts to ensure that vulnerable and at-risk populations have access to the vaccine as well," said Dr. Theresa Cullen, the Pima County Health Department Director. "With vaccine availability increasing in the county, it's the right time to expand and have the same eligibility requirements no matter where you want to get your shot."
The change to open appointments to anyone 16 and older aligns with the state's eligbility guidelines that have already been in place at the University of Arizona vaccine site, most local pharmacies and most federally-qualified health centers.
The county will also open a new, smaller point of distribution, or POD, at the El Pueblo Center, 101 W. Irvington Road starting Monday, April 5. The POD will accept walk-in appointments and have on-site registration. It will operate from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. It will start with an allottment of 600 doses on Monday.
On-site registration is also available for appointments at the Tucson Convention Center, the county said in a news release.
Keep in mind that the Pfizer vaccine is the only vaccine approved for 16 and 17-year-olds, and it is only being distributed at the Banner-South Kino Stadium site, the University of Arizona POD and at some local pharmacies. The county says anyone under 18 needs a parent or legal guardian to be present at their appointment to fill out consent forms, or an accompanying adult can bring a notarized letter stating that the parent allows that adult to complete the consent forms on their behalf.
For the most up-to-date vaccine registration information about about the county's eligibility requirements and to register at one of the county-run sites go to pima.gov/covid19vaccine. The site can be viewed in Spanish here.
Information about all vaccination sites across Pima County and the state including pharmacies, state-run sites, healthcare providers, and Federally Qualified Health Centers can be found at azhealth.gov/findvaccine. Vaccines at all locations are free.
Here's what to know about the vaccine registration process so far.
Who is currently eligible for a vaccine?
At the state-run site at the University of Arizona and local pharmacies:
- Anyone who is age 16 and older
At the Pima County-run sites at Tucson Medical Center, Tucson Convention Center and Banner-South Kino Stadium:
- Anyone 55 and older, regardless of occupation or risk factors.
Anyone over age 16 who has a disability or experiencing homelessness or lives in a congregate setting or receives in-home or long-term care
Anyone over age 16 who has a high-risk medical condition as defined by the Centers for Disease Control. See the full list of health conditions here.
Anyone over age 16 who is an essential worker in an industry identified on this list.
Beginning at 8 a.m. on Monday, April 5, anyone 16 and older can register at a county-run site.
Find more information about Pima County's vaccine phases and eligibility here.
How do I register?
If you are eligible for a vaccine you can register online or get help with the process by phone. The process for registering for a vaccine varies depending on the location. Appointment availability is entirely dependent on vaccine supply and may not be readily available.
Information about all vaccination sites across the state including pharmacies, state-run sites, healthcare providers, and Federally Qualified Health Centers can be found at azhealth.gov/findvaccine.
For an appointment at the University of Arizona vaccination site run by the Arizona Department of Health Services:
Anyone 16 and older is eligible to register or a vaccine at the state-run site at the University of Arizona.
Appointments will be made available every Friday at 11 a.m. for the following week. You can create an ADHS account and save your personal information and insurance information, if applicable, in advance
Every Wednesday, ADHS will announce the number of appointments available for the following week on Twitter and Facebook.
There are two options for receiving your vaccine at the UA. When you register you can select the drive-up site on the UA Mall or a walk-up site at the Gittings Gym.
• Register online at podvaccine.azdhs.gov. Registration information is available in English and Spanish. This video tutorial shows how to create and account and register for an appointment online. Chrome and Firefox are the recommended browsers to use for the state's registration website.
• For help registering at this site by phone, call 1-844-542-8201. Assistance is available in English and Spanish and the hotline is staffed 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., seven days a week.
Throughout the week, ADHS will make some additional appointments available due to cancellations and no-shows at state sites, use the above link and phone number to check for those appointments.
For sites run by Pima County at Tucson Medical Center, Banner-South Kino Stadium and the Tucson Convention Center
• Register online at www.pima.gov/covid19vaccineregistration
• If you are not able to register online, or need help with the registration portal call the county's hotline at 520-222-0119 which will provide assistance for the TMC and TCC sites. The hotline is open Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and help is available in English and Spanish. The call center can answer general questions about the county's vaccination plan and help with any problems related to the county's registration portal and TMC's MyChart program.
• For help registering by phone at Banner-South Kino Stadium, call 833-509-0908. That line is staffed from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday. It is closed on Sunday and bilingual operators are available.
When registering at Banner-South, you will answer the screening questions on Banner's website and then be able to make an appointment, when they become available.
When registering for a vaccine at Tucson Medical Center or the Tucson Convention Center, you will answer the screening questions on the county's website and then you will receive a follow up email from TMC MyChart to complete your registration and schedule your appointment. Because of the high volume of registrations, it could take a few days before you receive the MyChart email.
To request at-home vaccination:
People living with disabilities and/or high-risk medical conditions who are receiving long-term care at home, and who are unable to leave their home an at-home vaccination appointment can be requested through Pima County's main registration portal.
For pharmacy appointments:
Around 50 Tucson-area Fry's, Safeway, Walgreens, Albertsons and CVS pharmacies are offering vaccines through the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program for COVID-19 Vaccination. Appointments are added as vaccine supplies become available.
Find a map of all the locations and registration information at azhealth.gov/findvaccine.
Pharmacies are expected to follow the state's eligibility guidelines.
For appointments at community health centers and clinics:
Community health centers and clinics are also providing vaccines with a focus on providing access to low-income, rural and semi-rural communities.
• El Rio Health is vaccinating current El Rio patients who are 55 and above or work as frontline essential workers. Go here for more information.
• Marana Health Clinics is vaccinating anyone 18 and older. Go here to find more information.
• United Community Health Centers is offering vaccines for those who are 18 and older and who are currently eligible under Pima County's guidelines. Go here for more information.
• Desert-Senita is providing vaccines for people who live in the Ajo, Why and Lukeville.
• The Southern Arizona VA Health Care System is providing vaccines to veterans. Eligible veterans are being contacted by VA staff to schedule an appointment.
For appointments at state-run sites in the Phoenix area:
If you are willing to make the drive and have transportation, the state-operated 24/7 mass vaccination sites in the Phoenix area at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Phoenix Municipal Stadium near Tempe and the Chandler-Gilbert Community College, are providing vaccines to those 55 and over and frontline essential workers.
Visit podvaccine.azdhs.gov or call 1-844-542-8201 for more information and to register.
For additional assistance in Spanish:
The Mexican Consulate in Tucson is providing vaccine registration assistance in Spanish at 520-202-2362. The hotline is staffed Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
What you'll need
In most cases, you'll need an email account to register for a vaccine. For those receiving help registering by phone through Pima County's hotline, staff can help you set up an email account.
You will also need to present a photo ID at your vaccination appointment. This does not have to be an ID issued by the state of Arizona, it just has to have your name, date of birth and a photo.
Those in protective services/law enforcement, childcare, K-12 education and higher education will also need to bring a proof of employment like an employee ID, pay or pay stub to their appointment.
You may be asked to provide your insurance information, but will not have to pay anything out of pocket. You do not have to have health insurance to receive a free vaccine.
Other updates
On Thursday, March 4 the Banner-North vaccination site was merged with the Banner-South Kino Stadium location due to limited vaccine supply. Those who received their first dose at Banner-North were rescheduled to receive their second shot at the Kino site, according to the Pima County Health Department. The Banner-South site will prioritize second doses and postpone appointments for first doses until April.