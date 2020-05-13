The Pima County Public Library is reopening Monday, May 18, with limited services.
Both community members and library staff will be subject to temperature checks and will be required to wear face masks. Those who do not have a mask will be provided with one. Anyone with a temperature of 100.4 degrees or greater will be asked to return at a later time.
The library has worked to minimize person-to-person contact, a news release said, and will follow cleaning and disinfecting protocols from the Centers for Disease Control and OSHA. Hand sanitizing stations will also be available.
In an effort to maintain social distancing, customers will not be able to browse for books and other items. Instead, only items that have been placed on hold online will be available for pickup, including curbside pickup at some branches.
"We look forward to a future date when you can hang out in the library, but right now, please plan to come and go quickly," the news release said.
Other services will include limited computer use, and use of printing, copying and fax services. Capacity will be limited, possibly resulting in lines to enter and visits must be kept short.
Operating hours will be Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Dusenberry-River Library and the El Rio Library will not open on May 18.
Due dates have been extended to July 1 and all returns must be made through book chutes. All returned items will be set aside for three days before staff check them back in.
The library does not require you to clean items before returning them and asks you not to use disinfectant wipes as they can cause damage. If you do wipe certain products down, use rubbing alcohol and avoid wiping the bar code.
There are still plenty of digital resources available, including eBooks, audiobooks, videos, music, magazines, newspapers, comic books and more.
For more information, go to library.pima.gov.