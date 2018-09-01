It's easy to go to Target whenever you need something to spruce up your living room, but don't forget about your local artists.
Whether your style is southwest, abstract, contemporary or just plain strange, Tucson has you covered.
Our city is home to well-known artists like Diane Maderas and the late Ted DeGrazia, and a plethora of talented artists who haven't made a name for themselves yet.
So, next time you're in the market for art, check out some of these local galleries before you head to a big box store.
Also, don't forget to go to events such as the Fall Open Studios Tour where you can go into the studios of working artists to learn about their processes and purchase art.
Toscana Studio & Gallery
Where: 9040 N. Oracle Road, suite A in Oro Valley
What: You'll see professional art in different medias and styles from oil painting to sculpture. This studio also offers art classes for adults and children.
Hours: Tuesday-Friday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturday, noon to 4 p.m.
Raices Taller 222
Where: 218 E. Sixth Street, east of Sixth Ave.
What: Featuring diverse work from a variety of local artists, Raices Taller hosts several themed art exhibits a year. You'll see work by established and emerging artists. The style and subjects will vary depending on the theme of the show.
Hours: Fridays and Saturdays, 1-5 p.m.
Contreras Gallery and Jewelry
Where: 110 E. Sixth Street, west of Sixth Ave.
What: Every first Saturday in the gallery, there is a new group exhibit with fine art works. This gallery focuses on the local cultural and historic themes of the Southwest and Tucson area. It's owned by Neda G. Contreras and Eugene M. Contreras. Neda creates oil paintings and Eugene makes custom handmade jewelry.
Hours: Wednesday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Steinfeld Warehouse Community Arts Center
Where: 101 W. Sixth Street, west of Stone Ave.
What: This space houses a handful of artists' studios and galleries. Don't miss First Saturday Art Walk where you'll see even more artists displaying work in this space.
Hours: Depends on the artist
Womankraft
Where: 388 S. Stone Ave., south of Cushing Street
What: This organization and gallery is focused on women and other under-represented groups. Anyone is welcome to submit work for review, though. You'll see functional art, paintings, drawing, mixed media, sculpture and more at affordable prices. There's a new themed show about every two months. Womankraft also offers classes and workshops.
Hours: Wednesday through Sunday, 1-5 p.m.
Solar Culture
Where: 31 E. Toole Ave., east of Stone Ave.
What: You'll find everything here. Solar Culture doesn't turn artwork away so you'll see all skill levels, subject matters and mediums and concepts. Art is changed out three times a year in October, February and May.
Hours: Noon to midnight. Ring the doorbell.
Metal Arts Village
Where: 3230 N. Dodge Blvd., north of Fort Lowell Road
What: The Metal Arts Village houses 12 artists' studios. You'll find metal sculpture, paintings, stained glass, tattoos and more. Wander around and grab a beer at Tucson Hop Shop. Go to its monthly Open Studios Under the Full Moon events. The next one is from 6-9 p.m. Sept. 24.
Hours: Depends on the artist
Conrad Wilde Gallery
Where: 101 W. Sixth Street, suite 121, west of Stone Ave.
What: Conrad Wilde Gallery focuses on innovation and abstraction. You'll see paintings, mixed media, sculpture and more. You can take classes here, too!
Hours: Currently open by appointment until fall hours resume. Call 622-8997