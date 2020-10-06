Oh hey! For many Tucson school districts it's almost fall break.
Yeah, it snuck up on us too.
The good news is that means you're a quarter of the way through the weirdest school year ever. Congrats!
Whether you're in need of childcare or family-friendly adventures to get out of the house, check out these ideas for ways to fill your days.
Find a fall break camp
Live Theatre Workshop fall camp
What: Live Theatre workshop's fall session kicks off with a week long Radio Stage Drama half-day camp for kids in third grade and up. Kids will be assigned a part in a radio play and that will be performed at the end of the week on the group's outdoor stage. There are two morning and two afternoon sessions, limited to eight campers per session.
When: Oct. 12-16. Sessions are 8 a.m. to noon or 1-5 p.m.
Where: 3322 E. Fort Lowell Road
Cost: $175 per camper.
More info: Go here to register and view the group's safety precautions.
Humane Society of Southern Arizona Humane Amigos Camp
What: Kids ages 6-11 can learn about animal care, animal behavior and preventing animal cruelty from the experts at the Humane Society of Southern Arizona in this week-long camp.
When: Oct. 12-15, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: 635 W. Roger Road
Cost: $250-$275
More info: Register for camp and read the camp safety precautions here.
Tucson Racquet Club Fall Break All Sports Camp
What: Kids ages 5-14 will spend the day participating in a variety of physical activities including swimming, tennis and basketball.
When: Oct. 12-16, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: 4001 N. Country Club Road
Cost: $205 for the week or $50 per day. Lunch is included.
More info: Read the camp's safety precautions and register here.
Mini Time Machine Museum of Miniatures Fall Break Mini Camp
What: Kids ages 8-12 can make their own flea circus including a three-ring tent and a moving clown car all from recycled materials at this two-day camp. Space is limited to 10 campers.
When: Oct. 18-19, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Where: 4455 E. Camp Lowell Drive
Cost: $55
More info: See the museum's safety procedures and register for camp here.
School Days Out at the Tucson JCC
What: Kids in kindergarten through fifth grade can participate in sports, art, swimming, cooking and other fun activities at the Tucson Jewish Community Center.
When: Oct. 12-16
Where: Tucson JCC, 3800 E. River Road
Cost: $30 per day
More info: See the center's safety precautions and sign up for camp here.
Explore some museums
Children's Museum Tucson
What: You can book a private play date at the Children's Museum Tucson for a group of 10 or fewer people in your social bubble as part of the museum's POP-in Play Date fundraiser, an effort to help keep the museum running until it can reopen safely. A donation of $300 is required to reserve a play date.
When: There are two time slots available Monday-Saturday Oct. 12-18; Wednesday-Sunday Oct. 21-25 and Wednesday-Friday Oct. 28-30.
Where: 200 S. Sixth Ave.
Cost: A donation of $300 is required to reserve a play date.
More info: Reserve a slot and learn more here.
Tucson Museum of Art
What: Tucson Museum of Art offers a weekly, themed afterschool program for kids in kindergarten through 8th grade. The theme for the week of Oct. 12-16 is wearable art and each session is limited to 30 kids, spread across three classrooms. You can sign up for the full week or just one day.
The museum is also open to the public, if you want to spend one of your fall break days exploring together as a family.
When: The CREATE Afterschool @ TMA program runs Monday-Friday, 2:30-5:30 p.m. The Museum is open Thursday-Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Reservations are required.
Where: 140 N. Main Ave.
Cost: The afterschool program is $65 per week or $20 per day; Regular admission to the museum is free for children 12 and younger and $12 for adults.
More info: Learn more here.
Reid Park Zoo
What: See baby Penzi in person and visit with the other animals who call the Reid Park Zoo home. The zoo is open for daily wildlife walks, but you do have to reserve your tickets in advance.
When: The zoo is open daily, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: 3400 E. Zoo Court
Cost: $6.60 for kids 24 months and older; $10.50 for adults; kids 24 months and younger are free.
More info: Learn more about the zoo's safety precautions and reserve tickets on the Reid Park Zoo's website.
Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum
What: Roam the museum's grounds and soak up some sun while being immersed in the Sonoran Desert any day of the week, or experience the museum's nocturnal inhabitants during select days this month. The museum is limiting the number of guests and reservations have to be made online in advance.
When: The museum is open Sunday-Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and open late until 9 p.m. every Saturday in October.
Where: 2021 N. Kinney Road
Cost: $19.95 for Arizona residents
More info: Learn more about the museum's safety precautions and reserve tickets here.
Tucson Botanical Gardens
What: Experience this enchanting oasis right in the middle of the city by day or by night. You can see the gardens' latest exhibit La Calavera Catrina, a collection of towering calavera sculptures created by artist Ricardo Soltero on display in Arizona for the first time, a Dia de los Muertos altar and a giant marigold "tree."
When: The Tucson Botanical Gardens is open daily, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Thursday-Sunday, 6-9 p.m. Tickets are sold for specific time blocks within those hours.
Where: 2150 N. Alvernon Way
Cost: $15 for adults; $8 for children ages 4-17; free for children under 4
More info: Find more information about TBG's safety precautions and reserve tickets here.
Pick the perfect pumpkin
It might be 100 degrees outside, but you can still get into the fall spirit with a trip to pick the perfect pumpkin. We found six places you can choose your own great pumpkin from a pre-picked selection, or venture out to a patch and pluck one straight from the vine.
See an outdoor movie
"Ghostbusters", "The Addams Family" and "Scooby-Doo" are among the not-too-creepy films you can watch at outdoor theaters throughout town starting this weekend. We put together a list of all the places with outdoor screenings, so you can see all of your options.
Try a new virtual event
Learn how to tie-dye, make a DIY lava lamp or play nature bingo with this huge list of virtual events and things you can do any time.