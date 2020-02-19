This weekend, USO Arizona is throwing a Tucson baby shower for all of you pregnant military mamas.
Operation: Baby Shower is for any expectant mom who is serving or whose spouse is serving as an active duty, reserves or National Guard military member.
"We're able to provide expectant military moms connections with other military moms who may also be deployed or don't have family connections and resources available to them," says Carla Garcia, the director of USO Arizona, an organization that supports members of the U.S. military and their families. She adds that often new mothers find themselves in cities far from their support system.
The free baby shower on Saturday at the Tucson Woman's Club, 6245 E. Bellevue Street, includes a catered lunch (with dessert), silly baby games, a tote bag full of gifts and a chance to win some bigger prizes such as a stroller or pack 'n play.
"We want her to feel like, 'This is my baby shower,' because she may not have another," Garcia says. "It's important for us that they all feel loved and supported by the USO."
USO Arizona, a nonprofit based out of Phoenix with a location at Fort Huachuca, holds baby showers near the Tucson, Phoenix, Yuma and Sierra Vista areas every year, Garcia says. The goal is to connect mothers with each other — 100 women can attend the Tucson baby shower this weekend. There is still space for about 50.
"These baby showers not only help supplement (a family's) budget, but they also provide them a touch point like, 'We're both deployed in this town of Tucson,'" Garcia says. "Immediately that provides a new connection and a possible long-term friendship."
If you go
What: The USO Operation Baby Shower Tucson is for 100 pregnant military moms and includes a catered lunch and gifts. Please do not bring partners, children (infants are OK) or family members.
When: Saturday, Feb. 22, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Tucson Woman's Club, 6245 E. Bellevue Street
Cost: Free
More info: Go here for more info and to register.