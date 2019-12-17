This story was created by #ThisIsTucson in partnership with Tugo Bike Share, celebrating its 2nd anniversary in Tucson with two free weeks. Thank you for supporting the local organizations that support us!
If you still have Christmas shopping to finish up, but aren't quite sure what to get, we've got a suggestion.
Hit the gift shops.
Gift shops have plenty of unique items sure to delight even the family member who has it all.
Here are 13 Tucson gift shops with plenty of local flair. (Please note holidays may affect these hours.)
Blue Willow Restaurant and Gift Shop
This restaurant has the cutest gift shop. Lots of jewelry, cards, garden goodies and sweet office accessories.
Address: 2616 N. Campbell Ave.
Hours: Daily, 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
More info: Visit bluewillowtucson.com or call 520-327-7577.
Flandrau Science Center and Planetarium
The planetarium's gift shop is out of this world — especially if you're shopping for a science lover or future astronaut. There are a lot of science-y toys, books and other nifty finds on everything from traveling to Mars or digging up sparkly minerals.
Address: 1601 E. University Blvd.
Hours: Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Friday, 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.; and Sunday, noon to 5 p.m..
More info: Visit flandrau.org or call 520-621-4516.
Green Valley Pecan Company Store
The gift shop for this pecan orchard has lots of locally-made treats. Get chocolate-covered pecans variety pack to sample pecans tossed in brittle or honey-roasted.
Address: 1625 E. Sahuarita Road
Hours: Monday-Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. .
More info: Visit greenvalleypecan.com or call 520-791-2062.
Deco Museum Store
The shop at Ignite Sign Art Museum has tiny versions of iconic Tucson signs and lots of quirky, vintage items.
Address: 331 S. Olsen Ave.
Hours: Wednesday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
More info: Visit ignitemuseum.com or call 520-319-0888.
Mini Time Machine Museum of Miniatures
Fittingly, this is a tiny gift shop with books, toys and souvenirs. Lots of miniatures and whimsy for sale here, especially for the kiddos.
Address: 4455 E. Camp Lowell Drive
Hours: Tuesday-Sunday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
More info: Visit theminitimemachine.org or call 520-881-0606.
MOCA Tucson
The Museum of Contemporary Art Tucson has a gift shop with funky souvenirs highlighting recent exhibitions and artsy jewelry, cards and even beauty products by local makers and artists.
Address: 265 S. Church Ave.
Hours: Wednesday-Sunday, noon to 5 p.m.
More info: Visit moca-tucson.org or call 520-624-5019.
National Parks Store
Shopping here supports national parks on this side of the country. This store is all about the Southwest with its desert-inspired cookbooks, history books, cactus plushies and Native American art and jewelry.
Address: 12880 N. Vistoso Village Drive.
Hours: Daily, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
More info: Visit wnpa.org/national-parks-store or call 520-622-6014.
Native Seeds/SEARCH
This local nonprofit preserves local seeds to promote biodiversity. At the shop, you can buy native seeds, books, food items and even some beauty products. All of it is super local.
Address: 3061 N. Campbell Ave.
Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.
More info: Visit nativeseeds.org or call 520-622-5561.
Tucson Botanical Gardens
You'll find lots of odds and ends for both your garden and your home here. Plus, art, books and toys — much of it sourced from local artists and vendors.
Address: 2150 N. Alvernon Way
Hours: Daily, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Hours extended to 8 p.m. on Thursday and Friday.
More info: Visit tucsonbotanical.org or call 520-326-9686 Ext. 16.
Tucson Museum of Art
Shop for cards, jewelry, arts, books on artists and plenty of other gifty knick-knacks (and higher-end pieces, too).
Address: 140 N. Main Ave.
Hours: Tuesday-Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
More info: Visit tucsonmuseumofart.org or call 520-624-2333.
Tohono Chul
You'll find cacti, pottery, local goodies and other artsy items in these gift shops.
Address: 7366 Paseo del Norte
Hours: Daily, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
More info: Visit tohonochul.org or call 520-742-6455.
United Nations Association of Southern Arizona Center
This shop supports United Nations programs and carries a wide range of international products from journals to folk art to clothing.
Address: 6242 E. Speedway
Hours: Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m to 5 p.m. Also open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays through December.
More info: Visit unasatucson.org or call 520-881-7060
