The sip-and-do-anything trend has made it's way into Tucson's running community. That's right. You can now turn your run time into party time.
The concept is simple, yet genius: Meet up with friends, go for a run, walk or jog and have a few drinks after. Sounds like our kind of incentive.
Whether you're already a runner or are looking for a good reason to get out and try it, these three events are a good place to start.
Happy Hour Hobble
Southern Arizona Roadrunners hosts this free social run. The group meets up, runs 3-4 miles together and then hangs out with drinks and food after. You don't need to be a member of SAR and you're welcome to attend no matter what your running pace is. Even if you'd rather walk. The next one is Saturday, March 16, 5:30 p.m. at Tap & Bottle Downtown, 403 N. Sixth Ave.
This is a reoccurring event. Check here for updates.
BBH + CBC Beer Fun Run
You'll literally run back and forth between the two brewing companies, having a 5-ounce beer at each destination for a total of four 5-ounce beers. This run costs $10 and includes the four pours during the run plus $1 off a pint at Button Brew House and $1 off a pint at Catalina Brewing Company if you decide to have more beer after the run.
This event starts at noon every fourth Saturday at Button Brew House, 6800 Camino Martin, suite 160 in Marana.
Find more info here.
Thirsty Thursdays with Fleet Feet
Hang out with Fleet Feet Tucson for a fun run or walk from Tap & Bottle North every Thursday. You'll go for a 3-5 mile run or walk then enjoy $1 off draft beer or wine.
Meet at T&B North, 7254 N. Oracle Road, at 5:30 p.m. every Thursday.
Find more info here.