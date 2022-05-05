Technically, summer arrives on June 21.
But in Tucson, summer might as well start in May — when temperatures are already soaring, saguaros are blooming and school is out.
All this to say: Summer is arriving quickly. And if you haven't had time to think about summer camps for your kiddo, don't stress yet. #ThisIsTucson has an entire guide to summer camps for you to click through and hopefully find the one that makes the most sense (and sounds the most fun) for your family.
Our guide features more than 100 summer camps from dozens of organizations, mostly in Tucson, from STEM to sports to theater to history. There are camps for not only the little ones, but also teens looking for something fun to do or learn this summer.
To give you some inspiration, here are some camps happening this year:
- Code Ninjas Tucson is hosting a camp centered around coding, web development, 3D design and more
- Enjoy art, sports and STEM packed into a free camp with Boys & Girls Clubs of Tucson
- High schoolers interested in a cyber career can check out a free bootcamp with AZ Cyber Initiative
- Learn about Korea's culture and language with a five-day program at the University of Arizona
- At a free camp with Literacy Connects, middle schoolers will write stories and turn them into plays and films
- Desert Dance Collective is hosting a Disney-themed dance camp
- Explore acrylic and watercolor painting, clay and mixed media with Creative Juice
- Dodgeball, kickball, basketball and more! Enjoy this sports camp with Vail Community Programs
- Love horses? Head to a summer camp surrounded by them with Just Horsin Around
Click here for the full #ThisIsTucson Summer Camp Guide.
Interested in listing your organization's camp? Click here!