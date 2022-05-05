Technically, summer arrives on June 21.

But in Tucson, summer might as well start in May — when temperatures are already soaring, saguaros are blooming and school is out.

All this to say: Summer is arriving quickly. And if you haven't had time to think about summer camps for your kiddo, don't stress yet. #ThisIsTucson has an entire guide to summer camps for you to click through and hopefully find the one that makes the most sense (and sounds the most fun) for your family.

Our guide features more than 100 summer camps from dozens of organizations, mostly in Tucson, from STEM to sports to theater to history. There are camps for not only the little ones, but also teens looking for something fun to do or learn this summer.

To give you some inspiration, here are some camps happening this year:

Click here for the full #ThisIsTucson Summer Camp Guide.

Interested in listing your organization's camp? Click here!