SAS Fabrics, the beloved Tucson spot for all types of fabric, trim and sewing supplies announced today that its location at 5320 E. Speedway, is closing soon.
Cos-players, quilt makers, clothing designers, sewing enthusiasts, drag queens and devotees of the Tucson staple expressed shock, sadness and disappointment on the store's Facebook page to hear the news that their go-to spot for all sorts of projects including wedding dresses, curtains, costumes, upholstery projects would be closing up shop.
"It's time for me to slow down," says store owner Eva Zukotynski.
Zukotynski opened the Tucson location in 1990 and also owns two other SAS Fabrics locations in Tempe and Phoenix, where she lives.
The drives between the two cities are becoming too much which is one of the factors that influenced her decision, she says.
The Phoenix and Tempe locations will remain open.
Zukotynski expects the Tucson store will close within the next three months as soon as all the inventory is sold.
All items in the store are currently 10 percent off, and deeper discounts will be offered as the months go by, Zukotynski says.