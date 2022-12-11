A new shopping venue, featuring local retailers under one roof, opened in downtown Tucson last weekend.

It is modeled after the co-working office concept, where businesses share space and resources.

But instead of offices, Proper Shops allows small shops to test the waters of having a physical presence downtown, without the risk of taking on a lease of their own.

Several local businesses, with a store in Tucson or an online operation, have already signed up for spots in Proper Shops at 300 E. Congress St. It is named after the former occupant Proper restaurant, said Krystal Popov, founder of the The L Offices, a flexible office space.

She got the idea from small retailers who kept contacting her about renting space downtown.

"I'm a huge advocate of downtown Tucson and I know we need retail downtown but the cost of commercial retail space is really risky," Popov said. "I wanted to create this opportunity for local retailers."

The mix of businesses that have already signed on include a makeup and lingerie shop, a crystal shop and a small gallery to support local artists such as Joe Pagac, Sean Parker, Jessica Gonzales, Ignacio Garcia, Julie Bonner, Jeff Brack and Amy Lynn Bumpus.

“We were immediately on board as soon as we learned The Proper Shops were coming to downtown Tucson,” says Tony Ray Baker of The Tucson Gallery. “This is the perfect retail, co-op type space to bring The Tucson Gallery and its vision to light.

“From here we will share the works of Tucson's local artists with the world.”

The 4,000-square-foot space is separated with divider walls and most will have windows.

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

Rents range from about $600 to $2,200 a month, depending on the shop size, for a minimum of three months.

Proper Shops is open Thursdays and Fridays from 4 to 8 p.m.; Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m.

There is small bar inside and the patio, that Proper Shops shares with Little Love Burger, will be used for events.

Earlier this year, the Rio Nuevo board agreed to support the endeavor with $125,000 to help the small businesses set up their space and for marketing.

Events are something that Popov's business partner, Tracy Nicasio, will be in charge of organizing.

"My vision, in addition to creating the ultimate shopping experience for our customers, is to use this platform to serve and give back to our community by highlighting and bringing awareness to many of our local nonprofits in Tucson," she said. "We will center lots of events around various charities in our Tucson community."

Nicasio said she also wants to have an interactive element between the community and local artists.

"We want events that allow the public to speak with the artists, paint with them or have wine with them," she said. "We can’t wait to share all the fun things we have planned.”

These local merchants and artists are the initial tenants at Proper Shops: