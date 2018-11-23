We love supporting small businesses — especially those owned by local ladies.
That's why we put together this list to help you shop thoughtfully this Small Business Saturday (or later in the week when braving stores doesn't make you feel like a crazy person).
If you do happen to venture out on Saturday, take advantage of free rides on the Sun Link Streetcar starting 8 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 24 and lasting all day. The streetcar connects the University of Arizona to Mercado San Agustín and stops along University Boulevard, Fourth Avenue, Congress Street and Broadway. There will be deals at many of the stores in these shopping districts.
We love the idea of shopping local for your holiday gifts. Many of these shops have unique inventories with more creative offerings than what you'll get in a big box retailer.
And yes, we know this isn't a comprehensive list. Share your favorite Tucson retailers owned by local women. The stores listed below should be open for Small Business Saturday, but we suggest checking with individual stores for any modified holiday hours. The store hours below represent regular business hours.
Antigone Books has so many books and gifts for all the creative women in your life. It's an independent book store right on Fourth Avenue that has been in business since 1973.
Kate Stern, Morgan Miller and Melissa Negelspach took over the store this spring.
Where: 411 N. Fourth Ave.
Store hours: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Contact: info@antigonebooks.com; 792-3715.
The Book Stop sells used books. This is where you go if you're hunting for a rare or out-of-print book. It's owned by Claire Fellows and Tina Bailey.
Where: 214 N. Fourth Ave.
Store hours: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Thursday; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday; noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Contact: info@bookstoptucson.com or call 326-6661.
Bon Boutique describes itself as a "home, garden and clothing store" on its Instagram. Browse the shop owned by mother-daughter duo Bonnie and Crystal Flynt for unique gifts and holiday goodies.
Where: 760 S. Stone Ave.
Store hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.
Contact: bonboutique@gmail.com, 795-2272.
The Bra Spa's Margo Hall, the owner of this local lingerie boutique, wants to make bra shopping enjoyable. She specializes in fittings and helping customers find the right fit and style — especially if you're size triple D and beyond.
Where: 6544 E. Tanque Verde Road.
Store hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Available for appointment after 5 p.m. on Tuesdays.
Contact: 770-7870.
Bravo Boutique, owned by Katrina Anderson, also specializes in lingerie and bras. The Plaza Colonial shop offers a spa-like atmosphere.
Where: 2840 E. Skyline Drive, Suite 140.
Store hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sunday.
Contact: info@bravoboutique.com, 299-1588.
Buffalo Exchange is a higher-end secondhand store selling gently-used items. The national chain is owned by Kerstin Block and was started here in Tucson in 1974.
Where: 2001 E. Speedway.
Store hours: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday; 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.
Contact: 795-0508.
Chic Boutique and Spa is owned by Stacy Madigan and features designer handbags, shoes, dresses, lingerie. There's also a spa in the shop where you can get massage, manicures, pedicures, haircuts and colors, waxing and more.
Where: 25 E. Congress Street.
Store hours: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Wednesday; 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday.
Contact: 260-0000.
Clues Unlimited is owned by Christine Burke and is a mystery lovers delight. This book store is totally devoted to the genre and can help you find titles you've been hunting for.
Where: 3154 E. Fort Lowell Road.
Store hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.
Contact: info@cluesunlimited.com, 326-8533.
Collette Clothing and Boutique 816 are sister shops on University Boulevard owned by Amy Jesionowski. The women's clothing stores specialize in breezy, boho styles.
Store hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Wednesday; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday through Saturday; 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.
Contact: colletteclothingaz@gmail.com, Collette: 622-2673; Boutique 816: 624-4006.
Creative Tribe, known for its crafty workshops, just opened a pop-up shop at La Encantada. Owner Theresa Delaney is trying out retail through December. You'll find lots of artsy paper, local art and cute cactus stuff.
Where: 2905 E. Skyline Drive.
Store hours: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Contact: hello@creativetribeworkshop.com.
Desert Vintage sells vintage styles inspired by the Southwest. Salima Boufelfel and Roberto Cowan own the shop and curate its inventory. Pieces span the beginning of the 1900s through the 1970s.
Where: 403 N. Sixth Ave., Suite 119.
Store hours: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.
Contact: info@shopdesertvintage.com, 620-1570.
Dogs-n-Donuts is a new east side shop that makes donuts for you and your dog. You can also get donut-themed doggie duds and t-shirts, mugs and decor for you. The idea came to owner Christa Parsons after rescuing her dog, Pete.
Where: 7743 E. Broadway.
Store hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
Contact: 307-0426.
Dust and Heritage is a new shop at the MSA Annex that sells home goods and specializes in interior design services. Nicola Esposito makes the magic happen.
Where: 267 Avenida Del Convento, Unit 6.
Store hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday
Contact: dustandheritage@gmail.com.
Green Things has a Facebook page that will make you want to start gardening. And they'll teach you how. The retail and wholesale plant nursery is known for its poinsettias but also hosts classes on everything from drip irrigation to fairy gardens. They'll also teach you how to do a super cute DIY succulent garden or reuse broken pottery. Jan Westenborg owns the business.
Where: 3384 E. River Road.
When: 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday; 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Contact: 299-9471.
How Sweet It Was Vintage has given shoppers a vintage outlet since 1974. Owned by Crissy Burgstaler, the shop came into a collection of vintage lingerie more than a year ago. A perusal of the Etsy shop reveals there are still 1960s- and 1970s-era panties, baby doll sets and gowns for sale. But if that's not your thing, still go. There's so much to sift through at this shop.
Where: 424 E. Sixth Street.
Store hours: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday; 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday; noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Contact: hsiwvintage@gmail.com, 623-9854.
Inside + Out opened earlier this year on the northeast side of town. Shop here for affordable home and gifty items so cute you'll want to keep them for yourself. You'll find some local art, plus plenty of desert-themed items. Oh, and an air plant bar! Go just for that.
Where: 5425 N. Kolb Road, Suite 113.
Store hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Contact: insideoutdoor@gmail.com, 447-5230.
Little Bird Nesting Company, owned by Charlotte Lasselsberger, sells new, gently-used and handmade gear and clothing for babies and kids up to age 8. You can find expensive baby gear priced at 50 to 60 percent of retail.
Where: 4508 E. Broadway.
Store hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday; noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.
Contact: LittleBirdTucson@gmail.com, 203-7372.
MAST will satisfy your desire for pretty things with its collection of jewelry, decór and artwork.
The three ladies behind the shop at Mercado San Agustín — Sofie Albertsen Gelb, Tasha Bundy and Mellow Dawn Lund — are also the creators of some of the store's jewelry and leather goods.
Where: 100 S. Avenida del Convento.
Store hours: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.
Contact: info@ilovemast.com, 495-5920.
Mildred & Dildred, owned by Autumn Ruhe, sells toys that encourage your kiddos' imaginations. The local toy shop in La Encantada often hosts events geared toward children and doesn't mind if your kids play before you purchase.
Store hours: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.
Contact: letsplay@mildredanddildred.com, 615-6266.
Mostly Books is a local book store so lovely this couple got married there. The indie book store supports local authors and stocks latest releases. Shopping here supports owners and sisters Bobbe Arnett and Tricia Clapp.
Where: 6208 E. Speedway.
Store hours: 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday; 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
Contact: mostlybooks@cox.net, 571-0110.
The Ninth House, owned by Melisa Doran Cole, sells metaphysical products and serves as a gathering space for women. You'll find crystals, rocks, herbs, clothing, jewelry, makeup, oils, tarot cards and more here.
Where: 236 S. Scott Ave.
Store hours: 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday and noon to 6 p.m. Saturday.
Contact: 610-0287.
Pop Cycle's one-of-a-kind items make it hard not to fall in love with a reclaimed item here or a Tucson T-shirt there. They also have lots of quirky home decór.
The shop was founded in 2008 by Jennifer Radler, Shannon Riggs and DeeDee Koenen, who have been featuring their work made out of recycled and refurbished materials in the space since the day it opened.
The store also has quite the number of items up for sale from local artists.
Where: 422 N. Fourth Ave.
Store hours: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Contact: 622-3297.
Razorz Edge, an alternative fashion shop on North Fourth Avenue, was founded by Lauren Baker and Rachel Balls and opened in March of 2007.
You'll find alternative, punk, goth, rock and rockabilly fashion, as well as makeup, handbags, wallets and accessories for men and women.
Where: 427 N. Fourth Ave.
Store hours: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.
Contact: info@razorzedge.com, 792-3343.
Rosie's Barkét has everything you need to pamper you pooch. Full of dog treats, toys and other specialty items, the shop off of Fourth Avenue also has a self-serve dog wash station. Nicole and Johnny Carrillo are the owners.
Where: 327 E. Seventh St.
Store hours: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday through Sunday.
Contact: woof@rosiesbarket.com, 304-1029.
The Running Shop is where you go to find running shoes that make the whole running experience slightly less painful. The store sells shoes, clothing and accessories for casual walkers and hardcore marathoners. They'll also help get you fitted correctly. Sharon Bart is the owner. The shop has been open since 1981.
Store hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
Contact: 325-5097.
The Rustic Candle Company on Fourth Avenue is one of the best places in town to burn some wick without catching your wallet on fire.
There are plenty of pillars and scents to choose from. If you can't make it into the store, check out their online shop. Monica Cota owns the shop.
Where: 324 N. Fourth Ave.
Store hours: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday; noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.
Contact: monica@rusticcandle.net, 623-2880.
Silver Sea Jewelry sells handmade jewelry, hair accessories and other fun oddities. The store's owner, Lizzie Mead, creates a good portion of the jewelry and is one of the organizers of the annual Return of the Mermaids event. The shop has been open since 1993.
Where: 330 N. Fourth Ave.
Store hours: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; noon to 5 p.m. Sunday and Monday. Open until 10 p.m. this Saturday.
Contact: lizziesilversea@gmail.com, 624-9954.
Summit Hut, with its two locations, is Tucson's go-to for all things outdoorsy. In 2011, Dana Davis and her husband Jeremy bought the business from the previous owner, Dave Baker. We love this store for finding the gear you need for hiking, camping, birding, climbing and more.
Where: 7745 N. Oracle Road in Oro Valley and 5251 E. Speedway.
Store hours: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday; 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Saturday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Why I Love Where I Live is owned by Kristin and Alex Tovar, a husband-wife duo devoted to helping you love Tucson. The shop at the MSA Annex has lots of Tucson swag — stickers, books, shirts and plenty of other things to keep a desert dweller's heart happy.
Store hours: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.
Contact: 422-5770.
Zoë Boutique is a women's clothing boutique a tad on the pricey side but not without reasonable offerings. Lissa Marinaro owns the boutique.
Where: 3065 N. Campbell Ave.
Store hours: 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday; 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
Contact: 740-1201.
Editor's note: A version of this story appeared on Nov. 24, 2017. It has been updated to reflect changes in the past year.