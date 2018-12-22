It's winter in Tucson, which means sunny days, chilly nights and lots of outdoor fun with friends.
Meet you at the top of Mount Lemmon to build a snowman!
1. Catalina Highway is closed due to snow
Everyone suspects it is because no one in Tucson knows how to drive in snow.
2. Your electric bill drops
Your AC finally gets a break. Hello to some extra cash in your pocket!
3. Snowbirds are here
And no, we're not taking about those animals with the feathers — brush up on your Tucson words here.
Spotting a snowbird also turns into your new favorite game, double points if you see one driving a golf cart on the road.
4. Tucson dress code: Flip-flops and jacket
Acceptable substitutes are Birkenstock sandals and a sweater or Uggs and shorts.
5. Your crazy neighbor's house looks like this:
If you can't get enough Christmas lights, check out the Winterhaven's Festival of Lights and these other awesome holiday displays around Tucson.
6. Father Kino's horse gets festive
The statue of Father Kino and his horse on Kino Parkway usually acquires some mysterious Christmas decorations.
7. Instagram posts from your out-of-town friends:
Your posts:
8. Everyone's desert plants look like Halloween ghosts
FEAR THE FREEZE
9. The only slush in town is Holly Berry
It's never too cold for an eegee.
10. Your fridge is suddenly stocked with tamales
You may already have a fridge stocked full of them thanks to your family's yearly tamale-making party. But in the chance you don't there are plenty of places to help you with your masa and meat needs.
11. There's a sudden urge to cheer on the Wildcats.
Take at look the UA basketball schedule for upcoming games and 🐻 ⬇️.
12. Saguaros dressed in Christmas lights
It's dangerous work but it's not winter in Tucson without twinkling saguaros.
Note: This article was originally published in Dec. 2017.