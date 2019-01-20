Holding their u'usaga sticks used in playing their native game called toka, Tohono O'odham women wait to begin the 2019 Tucson Women's March. Tohono O'Odham women lead the thousands of people on a march that took them through the downtown area. Toka is a game only Tohono O'odham play. The mission of the march, a women-led movement providing education on a number of issues, was to harness the political power of diverse women and their communities to create change.
Thousands walk carrying a variety of signs during the 2019 Tucson Women's March.
After having a problem deciding which protest sign she wanted to carry, Kathryn Pelligrini carries several attached to her umbrella during the 2019 Tucson Women's March.
A proud mother carries a sign during the 2019 Tucson Women's March.
Participants walk past the old Pima County Courthouse during the 2019 Tucson Women's March.
Members of a Tohono O'odham toka team hold signs at the 2019 Tucson Women's March near the Joel D. Valdez Main Library in downtown Tucson. Toka is a Tohono O'odham sport that's similar to hockey and played by women.
Thousands of Tucsonans took the streets of downtown, Sunday, Jan. 20, as part of the Tucson Women's March.
The march, which mission is to "harness the political power of diverse women and their communities to create transformative social change", featured a number of speakers and performers from the Tucson community
This year, Tohono O'odman toka players and indigenous women led the march. Toka is a Tohono O'odham sport that's similar to hockey and played by women.
It all kicked off around 10 a.m. in Jácome Plaza, with an introduction by Tucson Mayor Jonathan Rothschild and a poem by Tohono O'odham poet Ofelia Zepeda.
The march began at 11 a.m. and started north on Stone Avenue, and moved west on Franklin Street, south on Grande Avenue and east on Alemeda Street before ending back in Jácome Plaza.
Here some of the best, funny, thoughtful and powerful sings spotted during the event.