You cast your ballot and now comes the hard part — waiting for election results.
If you are eligible to vote and haven't done so yet there is still time. Before you scroll any further read our guide to voting at the polls today. Come back when you're ready, we'll still be here.
It's easy to get caught in a neverending social media refresh loop, or to feel the need to constantly check news sites for the latest election updates. We know.
But between the scrolling, step outside and breathe in some fresh air, put on some feel-good music, and — this one is always a priority for us desert dwellers, but because we always need reminders — drink your water.
If it's hard to step away from your screen today because work, school, other commitments we put together a few videos that we we hope will bring you a few minutes of peace and few laughs.
And be sure to share with a friend who needs some distraction too. We're sure they'll thank you for it.