A new recreation center opened Thursday, August 1 and will have you defying gravity.
You might call Defy Tucson a trampoline park, but management describes it as an "extreme air sports" facility.
"It's funny because I say trampoline park, but it's honestly more obstacle courses and different attractions," Castle said. "Less trampolines and more Ninja Warrior."
Features include foam pits, obstacles incorporated with trampolines, a giant Ninja Warrior course, a wipe-out arm (a swinging arm that tries to knock you off of a pedestal), silks, a tight rope, a 75-foot zip line, basketball hoops, a dodgeball arena, a trapeze over a foam pit and more.
This is the first Defy in Arizona, but there are about 50 other locations around the country, Castle said. It is located in the 41,000 square-foot space that formerly housed JCPenney Home Store at 4861 N. Stone Ave.
Castle is especially proud of the way Defy looks. There are murals on the walls that incorporate elements of Tucson, such as "A" Mountain and saguaros.
The facility offers specials on different days of the week. For example, family nights are Mondays, in which families can play for an hour for $45. (More on that below). And, it offers birthday parties starting at $295 for 10 people.
If you go
What: Defy Tucson
Where: 4861 N. Stone Ave.
When: Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m. - 11 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Cost: $12 for one hour or $20 for two hours for ages 6 and under; $16 for one hour or $26 for two hours for ages 7 and over, plus $3 for socks
Specials: Parents play free with paid children age six and under on Mondays from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.; Families play for $45 for one hour every Monday night; Students get a $3 discount on Thursdays with student ID; and Friday and Saturday nights are club nights for ages 15 and up from 9-11 p.m. Standard admission applies.