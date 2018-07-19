Grab your bff and head over to Fourth Avenue this weekend for fun, food, shopping and maybe even a beverage ... or three.
The avenue is having its annual Super Summer Sale with awesome deals from at least 18 local businesses Friday, July 20 through Sunday, July 22.
While you're at it, check out some of the deals downtown businesses are offering all summer.
Here are some Fourth Ave. highlights.
Antigone Books, 411 N. Fourth Ave., is offering 20 percent off store wide (gift cards and SunGo cards not included).
Book Stop, 214 N. Fourth Ave., will give discounts of 20 percent on all books.
Pop Cycle, 422 N. Fourth Ave., has storewide discounts of 20 percent and up to 50 percent on select items.
Rosie's Barket, 327 E. Seventh St., will give a 25 percent discount store wide.
Razorz Edge, 427 N. Fourth Ave., is offering a 20 percent discount on all regular-priced items and an additional 50 percent off clearance items.
Caruso's, 434 N. Fourth Ave., is giving a 20 percent discount on all wine and will have a contest each night.
Brooklyn Pizza Company, 534 N. Fourth Ave., will give you a free pint of gelato or Italian ice with any whole pizza order.
Off Fourth Outlet, 329 E. Sixth Street, will have two racks of ladies wear discounted by 90 percent, two racks discounted by 75 percent, a table of handwoven rugs at 50 percent and 50 percent off of all jewelry. This shop is also handing out free bottled water.
Click here for event details and a full listing of deals.