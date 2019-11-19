Princess Margaret and her husband Lord Snowdon of Great Britain visit the Tucson home of Lewis W. Douglas on Ft. Lowell Road in November, 1965. Douglas was the former Ambassador to the Court of St. James and a friend of Princess Margaret.
In 1965, Princess Margaret learned a thing or two about Tucson time.
As part of her three-week tour to the U.S. with her husband, the Earl of Snowdon, Queen Elizabeth II's sister spent four days in Tucson, where, as newspapers reported, she spent some time kicking back and sleeping in.
Netflix's show "The Crown" chronicles that tour — though not specifically the Tucson visit — in an episode in the newly-released third season of the show about the life of Queen Elizabeth.
Princess Margaret's Tucson host was Lewis W. Douglas, former Ambassador to the Court of St. James under President Harry S. Truman. (Douglas was born in Bisbee, the son of an executive with Phelps Dodge Mining Co.) During his tenure as ambassador in London, Douglas's daughter became friends with Princess Margaret.
The royal couple's time in Tucson was spent mostly at the Douglas home in Tucson and ranch in Sonoita. There was also a reception at the Arizona Inn.
