Princess Margaret departs Tucson at Davis-Monthan AFB in November, 1965.

 Tucson Citizen

In 1965, Princess Margaret learned a thing or two about Tucson time.

As part of her three-week tour to the U.S. with her husband, the Earl of Snowdon, Queen Elizabeth II's sister spent four days in Tucson, where, as newspapers reported, she spent some time kicking back and sleeping in. 

Netflix's show "The Crown" chronicles that tour  — though not specifically the Tucson visit — in an episode in the newly-released third season of the show about the life of Queen Elizabeth.

Princess Margaret's Tucson host was Lewis W. Douglas, former Ambassador to the Court of St. James under President Harry S. Truman. (Douglas was born in Bisbee, the son of an executive with Phelps Dodge Mining Co.) During his tenure as ambassador in London, Douglas's daughter became friends with Princess Margaret. 

The royal couple's time in Tucson was spent mostly at the Douglas home in Tucson and ranch in Sonoita. There was also a reception at the Arizona Inn.

Here are some Tucson photos from her visit. 

The Royal Air Force plane that carried Princess Margaret of Great Britain to Tucson in November, 1965.

Princess Margaret arrivals in Tucson at Davis-Monthan AFB in November, 1965.

Princess Margaret and Lord Snowdon of Great Britain upon arrival at Davis-Monthan AFB in Tucson in November, 1965.

Impatient photographers await the arrival of Princess Margaret of Great Britain at Davis-Monthan AFB, Tucson in November, 1965.

The Royal insignia on the side of Princess Margaret's plane at Davis-Monthan AFB during the visit of Princess Margaret of Great Britain to Tucson in November, 1965.

Tucson residents line Craycroft Road north of Davis-Monthan AFB prior to the arrival of Princess Margaret of Great Britain to Tucson in November, 1965.

Princess Margaret emerges with Rev. George Ferguson from St. Philips in the Hills Episcopal Church in Tucson in November, 1965.

Princess Margaret emerges with Rev. George Ferguson from St. Philip's in the Hills Episcopal Church in Tucson in November, 1965. The newspaper noted the Princess wore a yellow two-piece silk dress.

Tucson residents wave at a limousine with Princess Margaret and Lord Snowdon arriving at the home of Lewis W. Douglas in Tucson Tucson in November, 1965.

Kids on bikes await the arrival of Princess Margaret and Lord Snowdon at the home of Lewis W. Douglas in Tucson Tucson in November, 1965.

Princess Margaret and her husband Lord Snowdon of Great Britain visit the Tucson home of Lewis W. Douglas on Ft. Lowell Road in November, 1965. Douglas was the former Ambassador to the Court of St. James and a friend of Princess Margaret.

Princess Margaret and her husband Lord Snowdon of Great Britain visit the Tucson home of Lewis W. Douglas on Ft. Lowell Road in November, 1965. Douglas (with eye patch) was the former Ambassador to the Court of St. James and a friend of Princess Margaret.

A throng of film and still photographers gather around Princess Margaret and Lord Snowdon at the home of Lewis W. Douglas on East Ft. Lowell Road in Tucson on November, 1965.

Young girls present their invitations at a reception with Princess Margaret of Great Britain at the Arizona Inn in Tucson in November, 1965.

Princess Margaret and Lord Snowdon of Great Britain at the Arizona Inn in Tucson in November, 1965.

People try to get a peak at Princess Margaret through the oleanders at the Arizona Inn, Tucson, during an invitation-only reception with Princess Margaret of Great Britain in November, 1965.

Princess Margaret and Lord Snowdon acknowledge the crowd at the Arizona Inn during the visit of Princess Margaret of Great Britain to Tucson in November, 1965.

Pima County Sheriff's deputies hold back photographers at the Arizona Inn during the visit of Princess Margaret of Great Britain to Tucson in November, 1965.

