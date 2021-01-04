The Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona is moving its drive-thru food distribution location and expanding its hours and distribution days this week.
Starting Jan. 7, free, emergency food boxes can be picked up at the food bank's headquarters, 3003 S. Country Club Road, from 8 a.m. to noon on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.
The food bank has been distributing food at Kino Sports Complex since May and says the move back to its main warehouse will help with efficiency.
“Moving back to our Country Club location allows us to grow our hours and offer people more options for when to pick up their monthly food box,” said Michael McDonald, CEO of the food bank told the Arizona Daily Star. “It takes a lot of resources to get food to Kino and distribute there. We can be more efficient, and double our hours of food distribution with this return to our Country Club warehouse.”
Find a list of other food bank distribution sites and pantries in Southern Arizona and other resources offered by the organization here.
The food bank is also looking for more volunteers especially to help with expanded distribution hours. Find more information about volunteering here.