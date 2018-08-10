Next year at this time, east side families won't have to drive across town to find a cool place for the kids to play. *happy dances*
Our Play Place, which debuted on the northwest side last October, is planning to open a second location in the Grant and Kolb area by spring 2019.
"Everyone is so excited and are like 'when's it coming?' said Mary Cliff who owns the popular spot with her husband. "We still get people from the east side in our space and every time they're leaving, they're like 'please go to the east side.' We want to give families on that side of town something for their kids."
If you've never been, walking into Our Play Place is like walking into an adorable town that encourages imaginative play and is designed for children ages 1-8.
Each side is lined with different playhouses. There's a diner, a veterinarian office, a construction site and a camping site with a play camper. Each playhouse has accessories that match. There's also a floor mat with race cars, dress-up clothes and a big slide.
The east side location will also have playhouses, but the theme will be different, Cliff said. Pricing will be exactly the same as the northwest spot — $10 for drop-in play. There are also sibling discounts, birthday parties and special events.
Wait, there's more. And, it's HUGE.
They're also planning on opening a spot for kids ages 8-and-up called Our Clubhouse. It will encourage imaginative play, but with age-appropriate activities like laser tag and a small rock climbing area.
"It's kind of a forgotten age group," Cliff said. "That's where my boys are. It'll just be another option for that age group."
In other news, starting in September, Our Play Place will be offering age-based playgroups so moms can get to know each other and build a community, Cliff said.
"We're super thankful for the community for the reception we've had and we want to bring more for families and young kids to do in our community," Cliff said.
Our Play Place is located at 3951 W. Costco Drive. Go here for more info.