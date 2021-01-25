Justin Aguilar, left, ditched engineering class to go play in the snow, when passerby Lujac Neeper, right, on a break from landscaping work, jumped in to help him roll this snowball at Reid Park as snow falls in the metro Tucson area following a late February storm system, Feb. 22, 2019, in Tucson, Ariz.
And it could snow in the metro area late tonight, Monday, Jan. 25 into tomorrow morning Tuesday, Jan. 26.
If you are new here from northern climes and just done with snow for your whole life our excitement over snow might sound ridiculous. But if you've lived here for a while or are from the Tucson area you know how rare and beautiful it is when it really snows in the desert.
And by "really snow" we mean, snow that sticks to things and doesn't stop after 5 minutes. You're not really in danger of having to shovel anything here. But you might want to cover your non-native plants.
The last time it happened was Feb. 22, 2019 and at the time it was a shocking amount of snow in the metro area — 2 inches. The city’s record snowfall was 6.8 inches on Dec. 8, 1971.
Here are some magical photos from that February day.