Afternoon snows falling over the Saguaro National Park East, Friday, February 22, 2019, Tucson, Ariz.

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

Snow is kind of a big deal in Tucson.

And it could snow in the metro area late tonight, Monday, Jan. 25 into tomorrow morning Tuesday, Jan. 26.

If you are new here from northern climes and just done with snow for your whole life our excitement over snow might sound ridiculous. But if you've lived here for a while or are from the Tucson area you know how rare and beautiful it is when it really snows in the desert.

And by "really snow" we mean, snow that sticks to things and doesn't stop after 5 minutes. You're not really in danger of having to shovel anything here. But you might want to cover your non-native plants.

The last time it happened was Feb. 22, 2019 and at the time it was a shocking amount of snow in the metro area — 2 inches. The city’s record snowfall was 6.8 inches on Dec. 8, 1971.

Here are some magical photos from that February day.

A man takes a photo of the desert landscape near Sentinel Peak covered in snow on February 22, 2019 in Tucson, Ariz.

Reid Park looks like a winter wonderland as snow falls in the metro Tucson area following a late February storm system, Feb. 22, 2019, in Tucson, Ariz.

Julia DeConcini, left, and Brittany Smith get some photos of the snowman they found on top of a nearby cactus at Saguaro National Park East, Friday, February 22, 2019, Tucson, Ariz.

Justin Aguilar, left, ditched engineering class to go play in the snow, when passerby Lujac Neeper, right, on a break from landscaping work, jumped in to help him roll this snowball at Reid Park as snow falls in the metro Tucson area following a late February storm system, Feb. 22, 2019, in Tucson, Ariz.

An island of brush and snow in the side stream of the flowing Agua Caliente Wash, Friday, February 22, 2019, Tucson, Ariz.

Snow on the tails of planes in the boneyard at Davis-Monthan Air Force base just off of Irvington Rd., Friday, February 22, 2019, Tucson, Ariz.

Frank Ramos, uses his phone to capture the marvel of Tucson snowfall at Reid Park as snow falls in the metro Tucson area following a late February storm system, Feb. 22, 2019, in Tucson, Ariz.

A sparrow looks over the snow falling over the Agua Caliente Wash, Friday, February 22, 2019, Tucson, Ariz.

Tucsonans woke up to snow falling on February 22, 2019 in Tucson, Ariz. Snow accumulated in the desert landscape along Sentinel Peak.

Snow falls on the Loop Trail near La Canada Dr. bridge over the Rillito River in Tucson, AZ. on February 22, 2019

