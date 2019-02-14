We've come to an important realization — we only get excited about workouts disguised as fun.
If we anticipate lots of burpees or running on the treadmill, this is our enthusiasm level when we sign up. ⬇️⬇️⬇️
So when Google showed us a trampoline class at a new studio in Vail, we jumped on it. (he he)
What could be more fun than bouncing on trampolines?! (Just ask any kid you know).
And if you've been to AZ Air Time or Get Air, you KNOW jumping on a trampoline can wear you out and make your legs jelly.
This is the kind of class that makes you sore in unexpected places, like the muscle on the outside of your calf above your ankle, as well as some obvious ones like the hamstrings. But oh, is it worth it.
Some background
• Angela is a fairly active mama in her early 40s. She tries to hit the gym at least three times a week (ok, ok, it's usually like once or twice) where she runs on the treadmill, lifts weights and takes classes. She loves the post-workout zen she feels after a good sweat session.
• Johanna is in her late 20s and gets by with 20-minute workouts every morning. Don't be too impressed. She keeps her pajamas on and lunges and crunches to YouTube videos while binge-watching Netflix. Every now and then she goes for a run and remembers she hates running.
On the studio
Angela: The Pilates Station is a new studio in Vail. Pilates are downstairs and the group classes like the Rebounder one we did are upstairs.
It's clean and inviting. Plus, there's a lovely view of the mountains through the windows.
I instantly felt comfortable.
Johanna: I loved the mountain view! It got dark not long after our class started, but I can imagine how glorious it will be when the days get longer and you can gaze at the mountains while bouncing on your trampoline.
I agree with Angela — the studio was clean and I felt welcome right away. There's also a water dispenser if you need to fill up your bottle or dampen a towel. The studio has a wall of mirrors, so you'll watch yourself giggling and smiling when you start jumping (or is that just me?) 😊
On the class
Angela: Someone said hi to me when I was putting my stuff in a cubby. When I turned around I was surprised to see that my former cardio-kickboxing instructor, Kristine Bennett, was leading this class. I KNEW we were in for a treat. I also knew we were in for a challenge. That girl is crazy. In the best way.
I loved her classes when I did them a lifetime ago. She didn't just teach kickboxing. She taught us about form and nutrition and how to be healthy. And, the song "What I like About You" always makes me want to do squats. (Thanks for that, Kristine!)
The Rebounder class did not disappoint. Kristine went over form and technique before the class and enthusiastically kept us motivated during the class. Afterward, she talked to us about sports bras and eating when we got home. She's very thorough and answered any questions we had.
We bounced, twisted, squatted and jogged to great music. My favorite moves were the twists. I felt like I was dancing. My least favorite was the jogging.
During sets you push down on the trampoline and naturally bounce up. Sounds weird, but it works your legs more that way. Between sets we did this thing called a flush where we were able to bounce up for fun, which felt so relaxing and free.
I loved this class. It was fun, hard and made me sweat. I'm not quite as sore as I thought I'd be, but I can definitely feel that I worked muscles I don't normally work.
Johanna: Everyone gets their own mini trampoline with something like a ballet barre attached to the front of it — you will need that for balance later in the class.
We started the class on solid ground, doing gentle squats and step-touches in front of the trampoline to get a feel for its size, while Kristine explained the "how" of a trampoline workout.
Pro tip: Make sure you wear a good sports bra.
When we finally got to hop onto the trampoline and begin bouncing, I couldn't stop smiling. Like Angela mentioned, you push your weight into the trampoline to bounce up. As we got more comfortable bouncing, Kristine took us through a series of jacks, twists and runs. I actually preferred the jogging. I loved how light I felt springing from foot to foot — it reminded me of how it feels when you walk forward on one of those moving walkways at the airport, like you have super speed.
Toward the end of the workout, Kristine had us do timed sprints while she went from trampoline to trampoline banging on the rim and yelling words of encouragement. It made me laugh and work harder.
Because the workout depends on how you jump on the trampoline, you can modify the difficulty to match your pace and energy level. My legs aren't actually as sore I thought they'd be. Instead, small muscles in my core hurt — it's all that stabilizing you do during the workout. Angela and I also liked that the workout is only 45 minutes — it got my heart rate up and worked my muscles without going on too long. Not to mention, it was so much fun.
Would you go again?
Angela: YES! Who's going with me?
Johanna: ME! I would definitely do this again.
Class details
What: Rebounder Workout
When: 6 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday and 10:30 a.m. Saturday
Where: Pilates Station & More, 13190 E. Colossal Cave Road in Vail
Cost: $10 drop-in; $85 for a 10 Class Pass; $100 for 20 Class Pass
More info: Go here