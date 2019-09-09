The Avengers assembled in the most recent viral video by Walden Grove High School's PAC Dance Team — it was the homecoming *assembly* after all.
🙄😅😝
The Sahuarita team posted the video of their Marvel superheroes dance routine on Friday, Sept. 6. And it already had around 550,000 views by midday Monday (and that number is climbing fast). We knew Captain America spent his whole story arc waiting for a dance, but who knew he had moves like this?
The team, lead by Walden Grove teacher and dance coach Kristi Lopez, has gone viral before with Pixar, Harry Potter and Wizard of Oz dances. They also made it to the live shows of America's Got Talent.
Watch their Marvel dance here.