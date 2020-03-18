The spring 2020 Fourth Avenue Street Fair, originally scheduled for March 20-22, was canceled last week due to COVID-19 concerns. But that's not stopping the Fourth Avenue Merchants Association.
Shoppers can still support around 250 artists, who were scheduled to have a booth at the street fair, by shopping online.
The links to vendor shops are compiled online in both a list by category and a table representing where you would have found the booth on Fourth Avenue. The list was put together by coManage.com, a local Tucson startup, says Fred Ronstadt, the association's executive director.
"For a lot of these artists, this is their only income," Ronstadt says. "They're professional artists who make a living going from event to event, and obviously, this has struck the nation. ... It's hurting, it's painful, and this is something that we can do to help."
In addiction to local businesses, merchants come from Texas, New Mexico, Colorado and around the state, according to the Arizona Daily Star's story on the event's cancellation.
For more information, check out the Facebook event. You can shop by visiting tfair.org.