Tucson families are about to have a new place to play in the water.
A new splash pad is opening Saturday at Winston Reynolds-Manzanita Park and will feature water cannons, snake sprays, areas for toddlers and older children, and a 20-foot-high "Big Tsunami" water bucket.
And, since it's at a county park, it's FREE to use.
Manzanita Park, near Irvington and Mission, also features baseball fields, batting cages, basketball court, concessions, horseshoe pits, two playgrounds, one with shade, ramadas with tables and grills, tennis courts, softball field, swingset, volleyball court, multi-use paths, a pool, the Roland Thomas Widman BMX Park and a multi-use field.
The splash pad is named in honor of the Warden family, whose philanthropic organization, the Bert W. Martin Foundation, donated $200,000 to make it possible. Other monies for the $750,000 project came from the 1997 and 2004 General Obligation bonds and departmental funding.
The Warden Family Splash Pad will officially open Saturday after a 10 a.m. dedication ceremony.
Details
What: Warden Family Splash Pad
Where: Winston Reynolds-Manzanita Park, 5110 S. San Joaquin Ave.
When: Opens 10 a.m. Saturday
Info: Click here