There's no place like home for the holidays and that's exactly where health officials want you to stay (and preferably only with members of your immediate family) these next couple weeks.
With COVID-19 cases continuing to surge in Pima County, putting a strain on healthcare workers and hospital capacity, the Pima County Health Department and other healthcare providers and first responders are urging families to to avoid gathering with family and friends who are not part of their household.
"Our acute healthcare system is experiencing heavy stress and is near the breaking point. If our community does not take immediate action to slow or stop the spread of COVID-19 in Pima County, the results for the healthcare delivery system could be catastrophic," officials wrote in an open letter to the community earlier this month.
In the letter, officials ask everyone to stay home as much as possible and not participate in any unnecessary gatherings and instead use phone or video calls to connect with loved ones.
They also ask everyone to continue to abide by the county's mask mandate and be diligent about wearing a mask any time they are out in public and around people not in their household.
PCHD put together a guide for celebrating the holidays safely on its website citing small household gatherings among family and friends as one of the main reasons we're seeing so many cases in our area.
"People might feel safe around people they trust and remove their mask or do not distance, but contract COVID-19 or spread the virus to their loved ones," according to the website.
If leaving home is unavoidable, the health department's recommendations for lowering your risk of spreading COVID-19 include:
- Limiting gatherings to 10 or fewer people indoors, or 25 people outdoors
- Wearing your mask and keeping a distance of six feet from others even outdoors
- Keeping windows and doors open for better airflow
- Asking guests to bring their own food and beverages and avoid sharing utensils and cups.
- Keep a guest list to help with contact tracing
- Avoid bars and any crowded, indoor spaces