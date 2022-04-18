This year's wildflower season may be a little lackluster due to a lack of winter rains, but that hasn't stopped cactus blooms from showing off.

According to the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum, cacti don't rely as much on rain since they store water. That means bright flowers are still blossoming all over Tucson, though wetter years may be more apt to produce more flowers.

You can typically see the most diversity among blooming cacti in April, followed by saguaro blossoms from mid-May to mid-June, the Desert Museum says.

Where can you see cactus blooms in Tucson? They can be anywhere — we've seen them in Tucson-area neighborhoods, near businesses and in the Desert Museum's Cactus Garden.

Here are some of the cactus blooms we've found this spring 🌵🌸

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up