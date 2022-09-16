Hi, #ThisIsTucson readers,

It's Elvia Verdugo, the features reporter for #ThisIsTucson, here with some exciting news — #ThisIsTucson is launching a new newsletter on the last day of this month, Sept. 30! 🎉

The #ThisIsTucson Rewind newsletter will act as a monthly recap on all things Tucson, including some of our stories you may have missed throughout the month. You'll also get extras and newsletter exclusives!

I know that life can keep you busy at times, which is why I chose to make this newsletter a monthly occurrence and not a weekly one that could easily get lost in your ever-growing inbox.

When discussing new newsletter ideas, the #ThisIsTucson team realized that we had local food and event newsletter coverage but were missing something else: more on Tucson life, such as newsletter coverage of local community members, places and everything else that makes Tucson special. 🌵

With our new newsletter, you’ll be able to connect (and catch up) with Tucson life in even more ways than before.

Here’s what you can expect from the #ThisIsTucson Rewind:

A free newsletter sent directly to your inbox on the last day of every month.

A recap of the month and some stories you may have missed from #ThisIsTucson, including feature stories.

Exclusive content that you can only find in the newsletter, such as extra interviews, local spotlights, Q&As and other fun segments with our community members.

A section featuring shoutouts and fun things that happened in Tucson over the past month (like when actor Bryan Cranston wore a bolo tie by local artist Heliotrope).

I am so excited to continue building on our mission to foster a community that knows and loves Tucson by bringing you a new way to connect with the city. The #ThisIsTucson team hopes you love #ThisIsTucson Rewind as much as we do. 💖

If you have any questions, thoughts or concerns, please feel free to send me an email at everdugo@tucson.com.

Best wishes,

Elvia Verdugo, features reporter, and the rest of the #ThisIsTucson team. 🌵